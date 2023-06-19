The lord must give Britain international obligations for refugees.





The lawyer and former Conservative MP was the Attorney General from 2010-14.

The political challenges facing the government as asylum seekers arrive in the UK require some sympathy. Part of the public is concerned about the number of difficulties in repatriating people who do not qualify as refugees. The tragedy of a capsized boat from Libya teeming with migrants in the Mediterranean should call for more international action, but could fuel more isolation.

If the bill submitted to Parliament becomes law in its current form, it will effectively end the right to seek asylum legally in the UK. This would cut a hole in the international protection system for refugees that we helped after World War II and the Holocaust.

It is, of course, possible to foresee and terminate that obligation and forfeit our role in helping refugees, for which the State has long been proud. But trying to evade treaty obligations while claiming compliance is a clear violation of the international rules-based system that our government says it continues to promote.

This evasion attempt is very stark. All respectable legal opinion agrees that key aspects of illegal migration legislation appear to be incompatible with our obligations under the Refugee Convention, European Convention on Human Rights, European Convention Against Trafficking in Persons and the Convention on the Rights of the Child. Britain is subscribed to all of them.

Blocking access to asylum in the UK without adequate guarantees of access elsewhere could result in torture survivors being sent back to the very torturers from whom they fled, as groups like Freedom from Torture have warned. Other examples of violations of our international obligations include: denying victims of human trafficking the assistance and protection we have promised; to give.

Not only does this bill potentially violate international law; It seeks to change domestic law to reduce and undermine the constitutional role of English courts as independent checks on administrative action. It is not surprising that the government’s lawyers had to advise that the bill could not be released with a general certificate of conformity to the European Convention on Human Rights. But while the government has recently (correctly) emptied a flawed Bill of Rights to replace human rights law, it has admitted itself that breaking or withdrawing from the Convention is not an option for us as civilized nations.

In the process of passing the Illegal Immigration Bill, many voices of opposition were raised. Former Prime Minister Theresa May expressed concern about the potential impact, particularly on human trafficking victims. Sir Richard Dannat, a former army chief, said it would weaken Britain’s position in the world. Another important step, passing the Senate this month, gives sitting ministers the opportunity to uphold principles of international law that they claim to respect but seem willing to ignore.

There are broader conclusions to be drawn here. The very existence of this bill shows that we still don’t seem to be able to have a rational debate on these kinds of difficult topics. Political rhetoric and posture lead to ill-drafted and damaging legislation that seems ill-suited even for its intended purpose. Meanwhile, the course of action that could make a positive difference: international cooperation to address the growing number of asylum seekers and increased efficiency in processing asylum applications is not deemed attractive enough to be pushed at a glance by bewildered ministers as usual. headline.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/285b3bb9-9428-45c3-ac1f-ef747a51208a The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos