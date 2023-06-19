US Open 2023 live stream, how to watch online: TV coverage, schedule, channel for Round 4 on Sunday





Getty Images

You can’t ask for more than we’ve already received from the 2023 US Open, and yet the final round was already great on Sunday at the Los Angeles Country Club. Record scores were the name of the game in the first round, but LACC firmed up considerably, which made things much more difficult. Sunday’s final round was a mixed one, with the leaders teeing off late in the afternoon.

Rickie Fowler and Rory McIlroy stood out from the pack this week. Fowler set a US Open scoring record at 130 over 36 holes with an absurd 18 birdies. Fowler scored three more goals on Saturday and is now one point away from tying the tournament record in four rounds. Taking that record may play a big part in Fowler winning his first career major championship; entering as co-leader Sunday alongside Wyndham Clark is also a first for Rickie.

McIlroy, of course, is seeking the fifth major of his career and the first after a nine-year drought. He starts a leaders back in Sunday’s penultimate pairing alongside world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who sits three behind while seeking his second career major. It appears to be a four-horse race with the aforementioned names vying for the national championship, but there are some heavy hitters behind them too.

Clark climbed to the top of the leaderboard midway through the first round despite some unfortunate lies. This while his playing partner, former co-leader Fowler, has dropped significantly. McIlroy birdied the first but missed numerous putts, settling for pars for the rest of the first nine. Who will emerge from this triumvirate remains to be seen, but it will surely be exciting over time.

CBS Sports provides live coverage of the 2023 US Open from start to finish throughout Sunday as golfers compete for their share of a $20 million purse topped with a $3.6 million payout dollars for the winner. Check out the full US Open 2023 purse and prize breakdown.

Be sure to follow live coverage of the US Open rankings throughout Round 4 and check out our full US Open TV schedule so you can watch as much as possible.

All times Eastern

Round 4 — Sunday, June 18

Round 4 start time: 11:23 a.m. [Tee times]

US Open Live Stream: 12:00 p.m.

Round 4 coverage — 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on PeacockFeatured Groups — 12:40 p.m. on USOpen.com, US Open mobile app 12:40 p.m. — Yuto Katsuragawa, Gordon Sargent 12:40 p.m. — Abraham Ancer, Adam Hadwin 4 p.m. 35 — Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith4:46 p.m. — Bryson DeChambeau, Tom KimFeatured Holes (6, 14-15) — 2 p.m. on USOpen.com, US Open mobile app

TV coverage: 1pm-10pm on NBC, fuboTV (Try for free)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbssports.com/golf/news/2023-u-s-open-live-stream-how-to-watch-online-tv-coverage-schedule-channel-for-round-4-on-sunday/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos