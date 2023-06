UK gives big boost to counterattack in Ukraine

Up to 25 million expansion to bolster Ukraine’s cyber defenses as Russia continues its relentless aggression, cyber defense funding comes as Prime Minister prepares private sector to invest in Ukraine to join fight to push Russia out .

The UK will significantly expand Ukraine’s cyber defense program to protect the country’s critical national infrastructure from Russian attacks.

The program, which will help the Ukrainian government rapidly respond and defend critical government services against debilitating cyberattacks, will be enhanced with up to 25 million commitments and a two-year expansion.

The package includes $16 million in UK funding and a potential contribution of an additional $9 million from international allies.

It is the latest tranche of British support for Ukraine as Ukraine is using all its territory to sow instability and counterattack against Russian forces that brutally invaded Ukraine as it attempts to destroy Ukraine’s rightful sovereignty.

The Prime Minister, who will call for the private sector to join the fight back against Russia this week by supporting Ukraine through investment, will say it is important for the international community to strengthen Ukraine’s defenses so that it can protect and grow investment in the country. no see. .

Ukraine has successfully responded to several cyberattacks by the Russian military, including devastating wiperware attacks and covert spyware attacks.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said:

Russia’s gruesome attacks on Ukraine are not limited to savage land invasions, but include disgusting attempts to attack cyber infrastructure that provides vital services to the innocent Ukrainian people, from banks to energy supplies.

This funding is critical to stopping such an onslaught, strengthening Ukraine’s cyber defenses and increasing the country’s ability to detect and disable malware that targets them.

The UK-funded Ukraine Cyber ​​Program (UCP) uses world-leading expertise from both the private and public sectors to protect Ukraine’s critical national infrastructure and vital public services.

The support, which builds on 6.35 million foreign minister announcements for the program last year, is being used by Ukrainian cyber experts to forensic capabilities to analyze compromised systems, uncover the causes of attackers and build better evidence to prosecute these brute force attacks. Funding will be provided and provided.

In addition to beefing up its cyber defenses, the UK has stepped up military aid to Ukraine.

This week, the UK donated another $250 million to the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU), which announced it would provide Kiev with a key air defense package including radar, guns and ammunition to protect Ukrainian cities from indiscriminate Russian attacks. .

The announcement follows last month’s delivery of Britain’s long-range missile strike capability, Storm Shadow, which gives Ukraine a game-changing capability to defend itself against Russian aggression and reduce the Russian military’s ability to invade. Provided.

