US Open 2023: The simple, ugly truth about why this US Open is so quiet | Golf News and Tour Information





LOS ANGELES This is not a city that deals in modesty. Everything is big and loud and runs on a current of swagger. So it’s fair to wonder why the same doesn’t apply to this US Open.

It was quiet, maybe too quiet, at the Los Angeles Country Club, considering there’s a national championship going on. Viewers noted the silence that permeated the show, and those watching on location can confirm that their ears are not deceiving them. The players have provided the drama, but the beauty of major sporting events is a crowd inserting energy, angst and a soundtrack into the proceedings, the fusion of which produces something that gives meaning and spectacle to what we saw. For three days at LACC, the second half of that equation falls short.

Wish it was stronger, Matt Fitzpatrick noted Friday after hitting a hole-in-one. I wish it were a few more people. But, yeah, I’m surprised there weren’t as many people as I thought this week.

There are a number of factors that explain why this US Open is more subdued, perhaps the most important being the actual number of people here. Compared to most US Open venues, the LACC’s physical footprint is small, and the terrain itself with hills, canyons and barrancais is not conducive to large gatherings. As a result, the daily attendance figure at the LACC is around 23,000. For context, last year’s US Open at Brookline Country Club hovered around 30,000 over the weekend, with a site more spacious, think Oakmont, which last hosted in 2016 with the capacity to accommodate up to 50,000 fans per day.

Additionally, of the 23,000, nearly 14,000 are allocated to suites and hospitality tents, meaning only 9,000 tickets are classified as general admission. Of the 9,000, only half are thought to have gone to the general public, as LACC gobbled up between 4,000 and 4,500 of those tickets. (A persistent claim before the championship was that LACC attempted to buy all the tickets. A USGA official would not comment on the matter.)

There’s also the logistical reality of getting to LACC or anywhere else in LA for that matter. Sports fans know that Dodger or Laker games are known for their late night crowds. Rivals believe it’s an indictment of the Los Angeles sports scene, fans don’t have the zeal of other markets and crowds aren’t there to watch a football game , but simply to be seen. In truth, the traffic here is so horrible that no matter where you go or what time you leave, you won’t get there anytime soon.

The logistical nightmares don’t end once fans arrive at the property. Mentioned above, the course is a respite from the concrete jungle that engulfs it. It is nature incarnate, and the pure landscape gives this course its bite and its charm while offering a beautiful aesthetic. But it’s not an easy walk, going up and down canyons and navigating the barranca. For safety reasons, there are only a certain number of areas allowed for fans, and many of these areas are a good distance from the action. Also, due to the small footprint, there simply isn’t room for many fans on many holes, especially near the greens, which is why sometimes the nearest vantage point is 150 yards away. of action. The first hole has no stands near the tee due to the location of the clubhouses relative to the box, and the ninth and 18th greens have only one relatively small stand each with little or no room for as the fans get closer to the green. (A USGA official told Golf Digest on Saturday night that he was considering allowing fans to come up one side of the 18th fairway with the final group, but only if a playoff wasn’t in the script.)

During this time, the holes you can see are not always clearly visible. Take the lovely short par-3 15th. Those standing to the left of the hole can see the tee shot, but not necessarily where it ends up on the green. Those to the right of the green near the 10th hole can see where the tee shots land on the 15th but not necessarily who hit them. Confused? The fans too.

Crowds are large or numerous in some areas, but we’ve also been from Boston last year where they’re just louder there, Max Homa said Thursday. Their decibel is just higher than ours here.

Yes, it’s been a common complaint on social media, that West Coast fans aren’t as good as those in other parts of the country. But do not fall in provincial battles. The fans who are here are smart and have a strong voice. The galleries around Saturday’s latest bands, notably for Rickie Fowler and Rory McIlroy, weren’t short on juice. They know and appreciate what they see. They just need a chance to see more, ideally with more of them in tow.

