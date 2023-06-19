UK weather alert as thunderstorm lasts 6 hours, sparking major flooding





Violent thunderstorms are set to spark chaos across Britain today in the worst downpours seen in years.

Weather forecasters said up to 80 millimeters of ‘severe’ weather, more than affecting many areas in November, was expected in just a few hours as flash floods rocked the country, with communities at risk of being completely cut off.

Health authorities have even issued rare ‘thunderstorm’ warnings. The UK’s Health Security Agency is on high alert for potential episodes of thunderstorm asthma. This is an increase in people reporting severe asthma symptoms associated with intense thunderstorm activity.

The stifling heat and humidity that has enveloped Britain will finally break on Sunday afternoon and evening when numerous thunderstorms head from northern France to England and head steadily north.

Yellow thunderstorm warnings have been issued across most of England and Wales, with the Bureau of Meteorology saying the storm system could be further upgraded if it deteriorates rapidly.

Chaos is expected on roads and railroads across the country amid widespread closures expected. The Met Office also warned that power outages could occur and other utility services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

Warm, humid air from the Atlantic moved across the country, triggering this rare situation that made the already-baking Britain even more humid.

Britain fears a repeat of what happened to 45,000 lightning strikes overnight in July 2019.

Met Office spokesperson Graham Midge said: Heat and humidity are key factors in thunderstorms.

“These storms can produce very intense rainfall and hail.

Up to 80mm of rain is expected within hours, more than in November, the wettest month in the UK.

Some storms are likely to be very intense with high precipitation rates.”

He added: In some places we may miss them entirely, but what we can do now is to indicate that there is a risk for both England and Wales.

We will closely monitor yellow alerts and will escalate to local areas if necessary.

“The public is advised to follow forecasts and warnings so that they can be prepared in case thunderstorms occur without warning.”

In July 2019, the UK was struck by 45,000 lightning strikes overnight.

Asthma + Lung UK’s head of health advisory, Emma Rubach, said asthmatics with hay fever could experience much more severe symptoms during thunderstorms.

“This is because thunder breaks pollen into smaller particles that can be inhaled deep into the lungs, causing wheezing, coughing, chest tightness and shortness of breath,” she added.

This is an additional threat when there are higher levels of pollution in the atmosphere, such as when the weather is warm.

Flash floods lasting 6 hours with thunder and lightning are expected across the UK.

The largest recorded thunderstorm asthma event was recorded in Melbourne, Australia in November 2016.

Hospitals have reported a surge in patients being admitted for shortness of breath and respiratory symptoms.

Asthma-related hospital admissions increased by 992%, 30 people needed intensive care and 10 people died.

UKHSA said: “We do not fully understand why these events cause breathing problems and this makes it very difficult to predict when they will occur.

“Everyone can be at risk of thunderstorm asthma, but previous cases indicate that young adults (under 30 years of age) may be particularly affected.

“Although data are somewhat limited, there is some evidence that certain people are at greater risk of experiencing thunderstorm asthma.

“This includes people who have previously been diagnosed with asthma, particularly those whose asthma is poorly controlled or who do not take regular preventative medications, and those with seasonal allergic rhinitis (hay fever).”

