How to Watch the Golf Championship, TV Schedule, Tee Times and Live Updates





LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 13: Matt Fitzpatrick of England plays a shot during a practice round before the 123rd US Open Championship at Los Angeles Country Club on June 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

It’s time to go for the last round of the US Open. Some of golf’s biggest names are on the LA Country Club’s North Course this week, including defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler. This year’s tournament comes at a controversial time for the PGA, which recently announced its decision to merge with Saudi-backed LIV Golf to create a new golf league. The new golf entity will be funded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and has already drawn criticism from athletes, sports fans and even the US Senate. There will no doubt be some tension on the green at this year’s US Open.

Here’s what you need to know about logging in to watch all the action unfold this Sunday at US Open 2023, including channels, streaming info, tournament schedule, tee times, odds and even where to buy last-minute tickets.

Where to watch the US Open

Best way to watch NBC and USA Network

TV Sling Blue

Date: June 15-18, 2023

Location: North Course, Los Angeles Country Club

Television: NBC, American network

Streaming: Peacock, Sling TV

What channel is the US Open broadcast on?

The 123rd US Open Golf Championship will air on NBC and USA Network and stream on Peacock. Coverage will be split between the two channels and the streaming platform. You can check out the exact coverage schedule below.

How to watch the US Open Golf Championship without cable

(Photo: Peacock)

Starting at just $5 a month, a Peacock subscription is the easiest way to stream live sports and events broadcast on NBC, including this year’s PGA Tour US Open! You’ll also get access to thousands of hours of shows and movies, including beloved sitcoms like Parks and Recreation and The Office and even recent theatrical releases like Cocaine Bear and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. . For $10 a month, you can upgrade to an ad-free subscription that includes live access to your local NBC channel (not just during designated sports and events) and the ability to download select titles to watch offline.

$5 at the peacock

(Photo: slingshot)

Starting at just $22.50 for your first month, Sling TV’s blue tier offers NBC and USA in select markets, plus 40 other channels. A Sling subscription also includes 50 hours of free DVR storage, so if you’re worried about missing any of the PGA Tour US Open action, you can always save the tournament.

$23 at SlingU.S. Open Live Updates Sunday: US Open Schedule

Here’s a breakdown of when and where you can watch US Open coverage this year.

Thursday, June 15 (all times Eastern)

Round 1:

friday june 16

2nd round:

Saturday June 17

Round 3:

Sunday June 18

Round 4:

US Open Round 4 tee times:

Departure times listed in the East. For details on tee times, see Yahoo Sports coverage.

Tee No. 1

11:23 Ryo Ishikawa

11:34 a.m. Patrick Reed, Jacob Salomon

11:45 a.m. Adam Svensson, Maxwell Moldovan (a)

11:56 a.m. Ben Carr (a), David Puig

12h07 Romain Langasque, Aldrich Potgieter (a)

12:18 a.m. Abraham Ancer, Adam Hadwin

12:29 p.m. Ryan Gerard, Mackenzie Hughes

12:40 Yuto Katsuragawa, Gordon Sargent (a)

12:51 p.m. Jordan Smith, Sam Bennett

1:07 p.m. Nick Hardy, Sebastien Muoz

1:18 p.m. Charley Hoffman, Sahith Theegala

1:29 p.m. Andrew Putnam, Austin Eckroat

1:40 p.m. Kevin Streelman, Sergio Garcia

1:51 p.m.Sam Stevens, Tommy Fleetwood

2:02 p.m. Jon Rahm, Dylan Wu

2:13 p.m. Gary Woodland, Denny McCarthy

2:24 PM Billy Horschel, Patrick Rodgers

2:35pm Ryan Fox, Brian Harman

2:51 p.m. Justin Suh, Eric Cole

3:02 p.m. Sam Burns, Keith Mitchell

3:13 p.m. Si Woo Kim, Joaquin Niemann

3:24 PM Brooks Koepka, Tyrrell Hatton

3:35 pm Cameron Young, Russell Henley

3:46 p.m. Shane Lowry, Tony Finau

3:57 Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick

4:08 p.m. Padraig Harrington, Patrick Cantlay

4:19pm Min Woo Lee, Viktor Hovland

4:35 p.m.Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith

4:46pm Bryson DeChambeau, Tom Kim

4:57pm Ryutaro Nagano, Xander Schauele

5:08 PM Dustin Johnson, Harris English

5:19 p.m. Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy

5:30 p.m. Rickie Fowler, Wyndham Clark

Tickets for the US Open 2023

Right now, you can get a one-week US Open 2023 pass starting at $1,630. Single-day tickets start much lower, at around $196.

Find tickets

Originally posted Sun 18 Jun 2023, 11:47 AM

