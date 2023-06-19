In the dark: Wyndham Clark criticizes late start of US Open 3rd round





LOS ANGELES (AP) Call it a traditionalist, but Wyndham Clark thinks professional golf is better in daylight.

The US Open co-leader criticized NBC’s decision to place Saturday’s third round in a late broadcast window that forced the final contestants to complete their rounds as the sun went down. Visibility at the Los Angeles Country Club was poor for the final hour of play, and Clark wasn’t thrilled to complete the biggest lap of his life in suboptimal conditions.

Personally, I don’t quite understand, says Clark. I know they were (on) the west coast and so on, and I know they probably have some say, but I’d like to think they would step in and be like, Hey, we want to make sure it is in the light and we have time. Decidedly, Rickie (Fowler) and I had a small disadvantage on these last two holes played in the dark.

Clark and Fowler were the last couple in the third round, and the broadcast network raised eyebrows Friday night when it was announced they wouldn’t even be leaving until 3:40 p.m. in California. Clark finished his 69 on Saturday with a 6-foot birdie putt just as the sun went down, which happened at 8:07 p.m. PT.

The greatest moment of Clark’s golfing life was made more difficult by the late hour and the resulting poor visibility, but he persevered.

I wanted to be in the final group, Clark said. Every shot counts here. And besides, we couldn’t see. So just doing it when we just felt it and didn’t really have the clearest reading, yeah, there’s a lot of emotion. It’s a US Open, and I wanted to be in that last group.

NBC presumably started the leaders uncharacteristically late to put almost all of their East Coast primetime tours.

All but one of the last six US Opens on the West Coast had a Saturday TV window that ended at 10 p.m. EDT. Los Angeles executives didn’t conclude until after 11 p.m. on the East Coast.

At least the final round will be a little more reasonable for the leaders: Fowler and Clark will leave at 2:30 p.m. PT in the final pairing on Sunday, which means they should complete their 18 holes well before the sunset.

But if a two-hole playoff is needed, the failing light could become an issue again.

On the (not-so) bright side, Clark said the conditions reminded him of his childhood at Cherry Hills Country Club in suburban Denver.

They have a green right off the 10th tee, and I’ll be there until dark, he said. You have putts like I did on 18 (at LACC) where you can half see it and half can’t, and nobody’s there, and you just call any tournament to win .

