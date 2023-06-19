



Two Tuesdays ago, as the world of golf exploded into chaos and fury, Wyndham Clark didn’t rush to write a shocking and awestruck Twitter post. He didn’t fume in a meeting with the PGA Tour commissioner over the surprise pact with Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. He didn’t moralize or criticize or, really, do much else than play golf.

His chosen course on Tuesday was the Los Angeles Country Club, which would host the US Open, his first major tournament, nine days later. One member of the club was caddy Clarks, a friend turned tutor who knew some of the secrets of a north course that only a handful of the game’s biggest stars had ever seen: how a putt could break here, how the speed could vary there -low, how firm the fairways could get.

The payoff came on Sunday night, when Clark, 29, outlasted Rory McIlroy at the US Open and swung into the hallowed brotherhood of major championship winners.

Until Sunday, Clarks’ best result in a major tournament was a tie for 75th at a PGA Championship. His previous two Open appearances were even worse, ending in missed cuts.

But his mother, his ever-present supporter who died nearly a decade ago, used to offer him an ambitious warning: play big.

This touring season he has become a perilous foe and has suggested that, despite his major record, he could soon be a powerhouse on the game’s biggest stages. With his irons adjusted a few degrees and his swing watched and honed not by a platoon of advisers but only by Clark and his caddy, he arrived in Los Angeles after winning the Wells Fargo Championship and having won four other top 10 finishes since early February. .

That Wells Fargo victory, in May at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, came up against an ominous roster of rivals whose surnames McIlroy and Spieth, Scott and Day were synonymous with golf brilliance even before until Clark completes college.

The win at Quail Hollow, a former and future PGA Championship site, emboldened Clark. He had, he claimed, beaten major champions on a major tournament caliber course.

I just feel like I can compete with the best players in the world, he said last week, and I consider myself one of them.

Now he most certainly is.

There were so many times where I visualized being here in front of you guys and winning this championship, and I just feel like it was my moment, Clark said during the trophy presentation near the majestic clubhouse.

By the time Clark waited Sunday afternoon in the first tee box with Rickie Fowler, the other half of the Opens final pairing and a close-but-not-quite Prince of Golfs, he had bought into the creed of his mother all week. He had shot a 64-under on Thursday, better than many top champions in the 156-man field, and followed it with a 67 and a 69.

It was good enough for a share of the lead heading into the final round, with Fowler and Clark both 10 under. McIlroy, a four-time major winner mired in a nine-year drought, trailed by a sunrise shot on Sunday. Scottie Scheffler, the highest ranked player in the world, was three behind Clark and Fowler.

Clark only needed four shots to take the lead. The first hole, with its wide fairway and a view towards the Beverly Hilton, has been one of his favorite spots throughout the tournament, since he started his Open with a nearly 33-foot putt for the eagle. He didn’t achieve the same feat on Sunday, but his birdie was enough to single-handedly take control of the top spot after a birdie from McIlroy allowed him to briefly snatch part of the lead.

Clarks’ time at the top ended quickly, when he bogged the second hole for the second time this week. Fowler also slipped with a bogey, the start of a fire for a player who shot a 62 on Thursday, a one-round record for an Open.

Clark birdied the fourth hole, the first of five par-3 tests on the course along Wilshire Boulevard, to lead it 11 under. McIlroy was at 10 under and Fowler at 9. Scheffler, consistent but unspectacular, hadn’t changed his score either way.

The sixth hole had players pissed off for days, a par 4 concoction with a blind tee shot and demanding terrain. Clark had birdied it on Thursday, before going par on Friday and Saturday.

On Sunday afternoon, looking for a slightly bigger gap between himself and everyone else, Clark stood at the start and sent his shot 266 yards. It came to rest in thick grass but, by the standards of some other places on the course, not prohibitive. He cocked his head to the left, looked toward the spit at about 54 feet, looked down, and swayed. The ball crashed onto the green, going past the cup but setting up a short putt for a birdie and a two stroke lead.

It was on the eighth hole that Clarks’ advantage could have completely collapsed, when his second shot landed in nearby green foliage that seemed more receptive to a scythe than a club. Clark’s first escape attempt lasted eight inches, according to tournament officials, a sum that seemed about eight inches too high. He escaped by raising a shot over the green on the rough right and eventually saved bogey, his lead reduced by one stroke.

Clark and McIlroy both played the front nine at 34, one under. For both, however, the back nine had generally been deadlier. Their standings positions were static until the 14th hole, when McIlroy’s corner shot sent his ball hitting the side of a bunker. Granted free clearance, he fell into the fescue near the hole but couldn’t do better than leave the green with a bogey.

Clarks’ experience was much more comfortable, his second shot leaving him within two dozen feet of the par-5 hole pin, creating an eagle opportunity. Clarks’ putt went just to the right of the cut, but a subsequent birdie attempt dropped, increasing his margin to three strokes.

It was brief. Clark missed a par chance on the 15th hole when his putt didn’t break enough, then his tee shot on the No. 16 ended up in a bunker. Despite a dazzling corner play with his third shot, a short putt was early enough for Clarks’ second straight bogey.

Down in one shot, McIlroy, who struggled on the greens for much of the day, barely missed a birdie putt on the 17th hole, his familiar angst re-emerging.

I’m right there, he will say in a TV interview afterwards. His margins are so thin at this level, and I have to keep putting myself in these positions and, you know, sooner or later it will happen for me.

Finishing at nine under, McIlroy recorded a par on the last hole, where Clark had pared or birdied in each of the first three rounds. If Clark could stick to that story, the galleries knew he would be a major champion just as he concluded last month that he was anything but ready to be.

By, to stay at 10 cents, to finish at 10 cents. His eyes were shining.

Your mother was with you, Fowler soon tells her. Shed be very proud.

He had played big.

