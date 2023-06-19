France pushes to become Europe’s AI hub, challenges US





French President Emmanuel Macron attended the country’s premier tech event, Viva Tech. Macron told CNBC that France would “invest like crazy” in AI

Nathan Laine | Bloomberg | Getty Images

PARIS France is making a major effort to position itself as the European hub for artificial intelligence, building on the fast-growing and high-profile technology.

“I think we’re number one [in AI] in continental Europe, and we need to accelerate,” French President Emmanuel Macron told CNBC’s Karen Tso last week.

Countries are seeking to position themselves as hubs of AI, as the technology is seen as revolutionary and therefore of strategic importance to governments around the world. AI is seen as impacting industries from finance to healthcare, but has also been caught in the middle of the wider tech battle unfolding between China and the United States.

The hype around AI has been partly sparked by the viral nature of US-based OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot.

AI was the phrase on everyone’s lips at France Viva Tech’s annual tech conference, from startups to established tech companies to companies in industries as diverse as cosmetics and banking.

Macron, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire and Digital Minister Jean-Noël Barrot attended the event, adding government support for France’s tech push.

“We are going to invest like crazy in training and research,” Macron told CNBC, adding that France is well positioned in AI because of its access to talent and start-ups forming around AI. technology.

While the US is seen as the leader in AI in many ways, France is hoping to catch up.

“Believe me, it’s clear that the United States is number one, for good reason because it’s a huge domestic market… I clearly want us to close the gap and invest a lot more, develop a lot more and accelerate much more,” Macron said. .

Paris’ ambitions face stiff competition even within the European Union.

“France certainly has a chance to be the leader in Europe, but it faces stiff competition from Germany and the UK,” Anton Dahbura, co-director of the Johns Hopkins Institute for Assured Autonomy, told CNBC. by email.

Last week, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called for Britain to become a global center for AI.

Dahbura said that for France to succeed, it will have to “use AI to build on the economic areas in which it is already strong”, such as manufacturing and pharmaceuticals.

“This is a key time to be strategic in identifying specific areas of distinct skills and investing heavily in AI to create an advantage,” Dahbura said.

French AI companies in the spotlight

American companies currently dominate the conversation around AI, with names such as Microsoft investing in OpenAI and chipmaker Nvidia remaining in the lead.

France does not have an AI giant like the United States, but wants to create two or three “big global players” in technology, according to Macron.

it relies on its startups to grow rapidly. Highlighting the potential and hype of AI developments, four-week-old French startup Mistral AI has raised €105m to fund the venture. A number of other local startups were showing off their products at Viva Tech.

Focus on global AI regulation

Part of France’s proposal to be an AI hub leads to regulations around the technology.

The European Parliament has given the green light to the EU’s Artificial Intelligence Act, a first-of-its-kind regulation on artificial intelligence. It is not yet law but, if passed, it will bring a risk-based approach to regulation across the EU.

France has generally been seen as a supporter of strict regulations on the technology, but it has challenged parts of the European AI law related to generative AI, the type of technology that underpins ChatGPT d ‘OpenAI, which she considers too strict.

“My concern is that over the last few weeks the European Parliament has taken a very strong stance on the regulation of AI, in a sense using this act of AI as a way to try to solve too problems at a time,” Barrot, France’s digital minister, said on the provisions for generative AI.

France wants global regulation on AI, which it hopes to achieve through the G7 group that includes the United States and Britain, as well as the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.

“From my point of view, I think we need regulation and all players, even American players, agree with that. I think we need global regulation,” Macron said. .

The United States seen as enemies

France sees the United States as both a rival and an ally. French and European companies will try to compete with American giants like Microsoft and Google, but Washington’s by-in is required for any form of global regulation.

“Competition is always a good thing. So we have very close cooperation with the United States, but we also want to have access to our own AI intelligence and companies. So I think having fair competition between the United States and Europe and also a cooperation on some key devices is good for the United States and good for Europe,” French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told CNBC.

“On regulation as well, I think it is absolutely essential to have an in-depth discussion with the American authorities on the best way to regulate artificial intelligence.”

