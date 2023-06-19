Wyndham Clark wins US Open 2023, claiming American’s first career major





Wyndham Clark won the 2023 US Open to claim its first major title on Sunday, edging out Rory McIlroy in a fierce final at the Los Angeles Country Club.

The American, who has only won once on the PGA Tour and has never managed to qualify for the tournament, took on the challenge of the four-time major champion from Northern Ireland to win the 123rd edition of the tournament major all at once.

Clark, 29, nailed an even-par 70 closing round to finish 10 under and win a $3.6 million cut on a record $20 million purse, the largest ever awarded in the major story.

And while the victory fell on Father’s Day, Clark dedicated the victory to his mother, Lise Clark, who died of breast cancer in 2013.

The Denver-born golfer spoke at length about her inspiration earlier in the tournament, explaining how she left him the instruction to play big. Mission accomplished with emphasis, Clark cried while talking about herself in her winners interview.

I just felt like my mom was watching over me today and you know she can’t be here. I miss you mom, said an emotional Clark.

I’ve worked so hard and dreamed of this moment for so long. There have been so many times that I have visualized being here in front of you and winning this championship.

I just feel like it was my time.

For McIlroy, the 2011 US Open champion, a nine-year wait for a fifth major title continues. The 34-year-old has now finished in the top five at 10 majors since winning the Open and the PGA Championship in 2014.

When I finally win that next major, it will be really, really nice,” McIlroy told reporters.

I would spend 100 Sundays like this to get my hands on another major championship.

An even longer wait lasts for Rickie Fowler, who, after starting the final round tied for the lead with Clark, saw his dreams of an elusive first major evaporate in a painful final-day slide.

The 34-year-old had made a historic start, shooting 62 to join fellow American Xander Schauffele in breaking the record for the lowest score ever at a US Open, but closed with a 75, the fourth-highest score of the final. round, to tie for fifth place.

Three-time runner-up, eight-time top-10 finisher: The bittersweet tag of being one of the best golfers never to win a major remains stuck on the fan-favorite Californian.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler finished third, three strokes behind Clark at seven under and one ahead of Australian Cameron Smith in fourth.

In fifth with Fowler were Australia’s Min Woo Lee and England’s Tommy Fleetwood, who were only inches short of Fowler and Schauffeles’ all-time high after a searing final.

Fleetwood shot two eagles and four birdies to climb 32 places in the standings, but saw his final seven-foot birdie effort roll terribly wide to end in a 63.

Defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick finished tied for 17th with a sub-total, as did last month’s PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka.

The fourth and final major men’s tournament of the year, The Open Championship, kicks off at Royal Liverpool Golf Club on July 20.

After an agonizing bogey ending in his third round, any hopes Fowler had of wiping the slate clean were quickly dashed. The world No. 45 got off to a nightmarish start as his first-ever slice of a major 54-hole lead evaporated, a series of errant tee shots aggravating two bogeys on his first six holes.

Again, Clark capitalized, unleashing three quick birdies on the same stretch. After trailing Fowler by two shots after 53 holes, by the end of the 60th he was leading his game partner by three.

Unfortunately for Clark, McIlroy was showing the kind of final-round composure that suited his stellar resume. The Northern Irishman was barely setting the North Course on fire, birding only on the turn and squandering an easy birdie opportunity on the eighth, but just one bogey in his previous 23 holes kept him within striking distance.

As Fowler continued to tumble, a two-horse race took shape, and there could be no doubt as to who held the pedigree. At the start of the week, McIlroy had twice as many major titles as Clark had made major cuts, but the world No. 32 seemed unfazed in uncharted waters.

Then disaster struck. Finding himself in a macabre position among the fescue on the side of the eighth green, Clark swung and looked up to follow a sail ball that never materialized. To the visible horror of the Americans, his bullet remained buried in the tall grass.

It was the kind of nightmare moment that ended the big dreams of players far more decorated than Clark, reminiscent of the failed bunker escape that crushed Viktor Hovlands’ dreams of the PGA Championship last month, but Clark responded admirably. . A brilliantly executed effort on the next attempt left him a mere putt for a bogey six.

As Clark made the turn, he led McIlroy in one fell swoop.

The prospect of a one-on-one shootout was soon confirmed, as Fowler made back-to-back bogeys to sink two under eight under overall, the score he had held after just 18 holes of the tournament.

Drama ensued on McIlroys’ 14th hole when his approach, caught in the wind, rammed into the face of a bunker. The Northern Irishman fell to his knees in anguish but received a boost when rules officials deemed his ball had shattered the surface, awarding him a fall into the rough in front of the bunker.

It was a short-lived relief, however, as his subsequent nine-foot putt for par rolled wide. Finally, McIlroy bogeyed and Clark punished him, quickly birdying the same hole to take a three-shot cushion in his final five holes.

But the first sign of nervousness soon followed for Clark. As McIlroy, turning aggressive, applied immediate pressure with a birdie in the 16th, the American made back-to-back bogeys. Suddenly the lead was down to one.

Clark stabilized the ship with a par to take a one-shot advantage with him on his march to the par-four 18th tee. Up front, McIlroy’s long-range birdie effort rolled narrowly, tying the American for the US Open title.

On the half green, hundreds of fans rushed down the fairway to follow Clark on what surely looked like the longest walk of his life. Hitting his approach within a foot, Clark allowed himself a fist pump before moving forward and converting for the championship.

After a long hug with caddy John Ellis, a defeated Clark held his cap to his face before looking up at the sky.

Played big indeed.

