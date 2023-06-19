BT’s $39 Billion Pension Fund Cuts UK Investments, Hitting Hunts Big Bang 2.0 Ambition





Baroness Altmann said: It is outrageous that a major pension fund, especially one backed to some extent by the government and financed in large part by taxpayer money, does not support the UK economy.

Without a domestic source of long-term funding to support their economy, no matter how much they believe they will get a better return on their overseas investments, they will impoverish their own domestic base and therefore members will end up with poorer retirements. Because they will live in poorer countries.

Redburn analyst Nick Delfas said BT’s modest domestic holdings have soared and urged policymakers to take note.

Baroness Altmann urged MPs to do more to encourage pension funds to invest in Britain, saying that pension funds are crucial to economic growth.

she added. I think we’ve lost a little bit of the plot of what a pension fund is meant to accomplish.

A spokesperson said the BT Pension Plan is reducing its exposure to equities as part of a risk-elimination strategy. The scheme is very mature with an average member age of 68.

Overseas stocks in the scheme also suffered heavy losses, falling from 75pc to 1.7 billion.

Still, the small percentage of UK stocks held by the fund underscores the FTSE 100’s waning position among its global peers. Last year, Paris overtook London to steal the crown of Europe’s largest stock market.

Pensions expert John Ralfe said: In fact, the UK is a small stock market.

The 66pc drop in UK stocks held by BTs retirement funds is understood to be partly related to the turmoil in financial markets that occurred last September.

Treasury values ​​plummeted in the aftermath of Liz Trusss’s mini-budget, prompting margin calls on products popular with pension funds called debt-led investments (LDIs).

The Bank of England was forced to make a dramatic $65 billion intervention to ease the crisis, which forced many pension funds to quickly sell assets to meet margin calls.

