Indian Prime Minister Modi visits US : NPR





NPR’s Ayesha Rascoe chats with Seema Sirohi, columnist for The Economic Times, about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the United States this week.

AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:

The White House will roll out the red carpet this week for a crucial Asian ally. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet President Biden on Thursday, with a lavish state dinner also on the agenda. On the same day, Modi will address a joint session of Congress. The Biden administration has made deepening ties with India a top foreign policy priority as it hopes to counter China’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region. Seema Sirohi is a columnist for The Economic Times, one of India’s most influential newspapers, and author of the book “Friends With Benefits: The India-US Story”. She joins us now to discuss the trip. To welcome.

SEEMA SIROHI: Nice to be with you.

RASCOE: The White House is pulling out all the stops for Prime Minister Modi. Why is this relationship so important to the United States?

SIROHI: Well, the United States has identified China as a competitor, as a rival. India has therefore become very important to US Indo-Pacific policy because the US wants to maintain its No. 1 position in the region. India, which has China on its border, has been in a kind of border standoff for two years. So the interests of India and the United States have converged to counter China, to put it very simply. And then there are many, many other reasons why the United States considers India a major partner. India needs the United States for its own development. The United States needs India’s talent. As you may know, there are almost 200,000 Indian students in the United States, and American Indians are becoming very, very important, both politically and economically.

RASCOE: So what will Prime Minister Modi expect from President Biden during this visit? Like, what are his priorities?

SIROHI: So for India, technology transfer is a top priority. Being part of supply chains is another very high priority. The two countries trust each other and are building what they call resilient supply chains so the world is not dependent on one factory, China. An agreement could be signed for one of the main American companies to invest in the creation of a semiconductor ecosystem in India. Another big deal to be announced is that the American General Electric will co-produce its military jet engines in India. And this is a huge step forward because India has long wanted technology transfer. In the past things have stagnated because the United States has not been so receptive to this.

RASCOE: And so, I mean, you’ve been covering this relationship for decades, so how has it changed over the years?

SIROHI: What I can tell you is that when I arrived in Washington, India was not an important partner for the United States. Everything revolved around China and Pakistan, both rivals of India. Then President George W. Bush drastically changed US policy towards India because Bush’s idea was why aren’t the two democracies best friends? India and the United States therefore signed a major nuclear agreement under which India was recognized de facto as a nuclear power. Now people are comparing that moment of transformation to today.

RASCOE: Prime Minister Modi has been accused of eroding Indian democracy and suppressing criticism of his ruling party. Do you think any of that will come up this week?

SIROHI: It won’t be raised in public, I would say – not by the administration, not at the White House. But you might see comments from congressmen and senators on Capitol Hill. But right now, realism in terms of geopolitics is at the top of human rights concerns, to put it very bluntly. Countering China is very important for the United States right now, and getting as many allies and partners in line on the American side is the main goal.

RASCOE: This is Seema Sirohi, newspaper columnist and author of “Friends With Benefits: The India-US Story.” Thank you very much for being with us.

SIROHI: Thank you.

