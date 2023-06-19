Wyndham Clark (-10) wins US Open by 1 shot for 1st career major





LOS ANGELES — All week, people have been coming to the Wyndham Clark and showing him pictures of his late mother, Lise, who lived in Los Angeles before her family moved to Colorado. They were photographs that Clark had never seen.

More than anything else, Clark certainly wishes his mom was around to see what he accomplished on Sunday.

Clark, who was ranked 293rd in the Official World Golf Rankings a year ago and had never finished better than a tie for 75th in a major championship, held off Rory McIlroy, world No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler in the final round to win the 123rd US Open at the Los Angeles Country Club.

Clark, of Denver, hit an even 70 on Sunday. His 10-under total of 270 was a blow past McIlroy, who failed to end a nearly nine-year drought without a major championship.

“I feel like I belong in that scene, and even two, three years ago when people didn’t know who I was, I felt like I could still play and compete against the best players in the world,” Clark said. “I felt like I showed it this year.”

Clark opened up a 3-shot lead over McIlroy with four holes to play. Then Clark made back-to-back bogeys to bring it down to 1. McIlroy couldn’t do better than par in his final five holes, leaving Clark to win on his own.

On the par-4 18th hole, Clark hit his tee shot to the right side of the fairway. His second shot was short of the green, leaving him 59 feet, 9 inches from the hole. With a gallery of hundreds of fans gathering on the fairway behind him, he quietly putted two putts for the win. He buried his head in his hands and hugged his younger brother, John Ellis.

With early errors knocking Fowler and Scheffler out of the hunt, it was a two-way battle between Clark and four-time major winner McIlroy. Clark, 29, had made the cut at two majors before this week. But after earning his first PGA Tour victory at the Wells Fargo Championship five weeks ago, Clark’s confidence has grown. He entered the week swearing to be “arrogant”.

Clark was that and more over the final 18 holes. He became just the fourth player in the past 100 years to win the US Open for the first time after making the tournament cut, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Lucas Glover was the last to do so, in 2009.

Clark started the final round as a co-leader at 10 under with Fowler, a California native, who was trying to win his first major championship. Clark birdied the first hole and bogeyed the second. After adding two more birdies at numbers 4 and 6, Clark avoided near-disasters on the last two holes of the front nine.

The par-5 eighth had been the easiest hole on the north course all week, but it wasn’t for Clark on Sunday. His second shot was near perfect but came about a yard short and sank deep into the native grass of a barranca, a deep gorge in front of the green. He had an awful lie and position and tipped under the ball on his third shot. Then he blew his ball up and onto the green. He had a big chip from about 3 feet to save a bogey. It could have been worse. He was down to 11 under after eight holes, 1 ahead of McIlroy and 3 ahead of Fowler.

“The hardest part was I couldn’t see where I was hitting,” Clark said. “The lie wasn’t bad, but I couldn’t see. Going under that ball was obviously the worst-case scenario, and then I hit the next one. I didn’t even know where it was going. But then, my mind started going fast, but the good thing is that I’ve done things like this in the past, I’ve learned from a lot of the mistakes I’ve made, and so has my caddy, John. He said, “Hey Dub, we’re fine. We just gotta do it top to bottom and we’re fine.” “

Then, on the par-3 ninth, Clark’s tee shot was short and his ball again settled into the native grass. He had a near-perfect chip shot over the hole and his ball rolled onto the green about 6 feet. He hit the putt and went around at 1-under 34.

Both Fowler and Scheffler had back-to-back bogeys in the first three holes of the back nine, dropping them to 6-under and 5-under, respectively. After that, it was all up to Clark and McIlroy.

Clark and McIlroy both posted pars on each of the first four holes from the back. Then there was a 2-stroke swing on the par-5 14th. McIlroy’s third shot dug over a greenside bunker. He got a free drop but couldn’t go up and down. He missed a 9-footer for par and bogeyed, dropping it to 9 under. Clark narrowly missed an eagle putt on the 14th after reaching the green in 2 shots. He settled for a birdie, opening a 3-shot lead over McIlroy with four holes to play.

Wyndham Clark won the US Open on Sunday for his first career major. He earned $3.6 million for the win. Andrew Redington/Getty Images

It may have been Father’s Day on Sunday, but Clark’s late mother was definitely on his mind. Lise Thevenet Clark grew up in Albuquerque and attended New Mexico State. In 1981, she was crowned Miss New Mexico and competed in the Miss USA pageant.

She moved to Los Angeles, where she sold cosmetics for Mary Kay. In April 1989, she married Randall Clark, a former professional tennis player. Their wedding took place at the Riviera Country Club outside of Los Angeles. In 1990, their daughter, Kaitlin, was born. After the family moved to Denver, Wyndham was born in 1993. His younger brother, Brendan, arrived in June 1997.

Six months after the birth of her youngest child, Lise Clark was diagnosed with breast cancer. She endured cycles of chemotherapy and radiotherapy for two years until she was diagnosed cancer-free in 2001.

Lise Clark introduced her eldest son to golf. She liked to tell him, “I love you, winner.” Wyndham grew up playing at Cherry Hills Country Club. Her mother passed the baton to her husband, who started playing the game when Wyndham was 3 years old.

“My mom first took me to golf, but it was my dad who really introduced me to golf,” Clark said this week. “Every time I went golfing at a young age it was with my dad. There are so many memories of us leaving at 6 a.m., our family on a family vacation and coming back to play golf before noon, and that was the only way my mom would let us.”

Clark said his father instilled “hard work and discipline” in him.

“I feel like I get a lot of my fire from him,” Clark said. “So he gave a lot.”

Lise Clark gave just as much to her son. Clark was a two-time individual Colorado high school state champion at Valor Christian High in Highlands Ranch, where he was a classmate of San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey.

Notes from Wyndham Clark

The previous major finish was T-75th at the 2021 PGA Championship, the worst previous finish by a major winner of all time (minimum five starts).

Fourth player in past 100 years to win US Open after never making the cut (0-2 entering this week); joined Lucas Glover (2009), Lee Janzen (1993), Orville Moody (1969).

Second most major starts to win the US Open (7) in the past 40 years. (Webb Simpson won the 2012 US Open in his fifth major start.)

At 29, the fourth consecutive U.S. Open Under-30 winner, tied for the second-longest streak in tournament history (six in a row from 1911-16).

Ranks 13th in the Official World Golf Rankings. (It entered the 32nd week; was 163rd in 2023.)

Earned $7.2 million for two PGA Tour wins ($3.6 million each) – the most by a player in the first two wins in Tour history.

— ESPN statistics and information

In 2012, Clark signed up at Oklahoma State and was hailed as one of the Cowboys’ next stars. Then, four days before Christmas in 2012, Clark’s mother was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer. The disease had spread throughout her body. Radiotherapy, chemotherapy and surgery were not an option.

“I am who I am today because of her,” Clark said. “She was kind of my rock and my always-there supporter. So when things were bad or when things were good, she was always there to keep me grounded and either cheer me up or keep me on top. .”

Lise Clark died on August 2, 2013. She was 55 years old. Shortly before her death, she had a final message for her son.

“She’s like, ‘Hey, play big,'” Clark said. “”Play for something bigger than yourself. You have a platform to testify, help or be a role model for so many people. “And I took that to heart.”

Clark’s game plummeted after his death. He transferred to Oregon, where coach Casey Martin helped rebuild his swing and confidence.

Clark couldn’t have played bigger than he did on Sunday. After the trick, Fowler told him, “Your mother was with you. She would be very proud.”

“I was a mama’s boy, so there would be a lot of cuddling and crying together,” Clark said. “But I know she would be very proud of me. I miss her, and it’s obviously great to think of her, and being here in LA and winning something like this makes me think of her even more than maybe my day-to-day when I don’t play a league.”

