



New York CNN—

Binance and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission have reached an agreement to avoid a full freeze of platform assets in the U.S. and keep client assets in the U.S., after a U.S. District Judge ruled signed a consent order filed Saturday.

The deal was struck amid a major ongoing lawsuit by the SEC, which could take months or even years to resolve, accusing the company of operating an illegal stock exchange.

The defendants, including CEO Changpeng Zhao, agreed to repatriate assets held for the benefit of US clients. The agreement ensures that these assets are protected and remain in the United States to prevent them from moving overseas, pursuant to the consent order.

Across 13 charges, we allege the Zhao and Binance entities engaged in an extensive web of deception, conflicts of interest, lack of disclosure and calculated circumvention of the law, said SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, in a statement about the trial in June.

Binance Holdings officials, including Zhao, will also not be able to control these assets, according to the agreement. Assets and funds cannot be explicitly transferred to them, the deal has been ordered, and will remain under national control.

The order also prohibits defendants from spending company assets on anything other than the normal course of business, and they must give the regulator control over spending, the SEC said Saturday.

The SEC said on Saturday that it had obtained the emergency assistance to protect the assets of American customers.

Since Changpeng Zhao and Binance control the platforms’ client assets and have been able to mix client assets or misappropriate client assets as we have alleged, these prohibitions are essential to protect the assets of the investors, said Gurbir S. Grewal, Director. from the SEC’s Enforcement Division, adding that the agreement ensures US customers can still withdraw their assets.

The commission is cracking down on the world’s biggest crypto firms, filing a scathing complaint against Coinbase in early June as well. The industry has long come under scrutiny for its lack of regulatory oversight.

The SEC asked a federal court to issue a temporary restraining order to freeze Binance’s U.S. assets in early June, Reuters reported.

When contacted for comment, Binance.US directed CNN to a Twitter thread on Sunday, which indicated that the company looked forward to continuing to defend itself in court.

This fight has hurt our business and our reputation, but not our fighting spirit or our determination to defend ourselves against unwarranted accusations and regulation through enforcement tactics that do not belong in our justice system, said the tweet, adding that the earlier asset freeze request would have effectively shut down his business.

