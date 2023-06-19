UK house prices weaken as mortgages boost dent confidence





A disorganized mortgage market and rising borrowing costs have eroded confidence in property sales, asking prices for UK homes over the past month.

Data from real estate website Rightmove showed that new sellers registered an average of 372,812 homes in the four weeks ending June 10, a decrease of 82 from the previous month, representing a slight drop after five months of growth.

Asking prices, a leading indicator of seller and broker confidence in the housing market, have risen since the start of the year as the real estate sector recovers from market turmoil sparked by the fall’s tax cut mini-budget.

The housing market has suffered a new downturn in recent weeks as lenders have sharply raised mortgage rates. Borrowing costs rose after higher-than-expected inflation data at the end of last month revised expectations on how long the Bank of England (BoE) would need to raise rates.

Tim Bannister, director of Rightmove, said average new seller asking prices fell slightly this month, quickly turning a belated spring price rebound into a faster-than-usual summer slowdown.

Rightmove said the number of agreed-upon new sales fell slightly in the weeks after the release of unwelcome inflation data, while demand from new buyers who registered interest on the platform remained unchanged. Consumer price inflation rose 8.7% in April, beating expectations.

Lucian Cook, head of UK housing research at property broker Savills, said the figures were still surprisingly solid, noting that confidence in the housing market was improving but buyers would be more cautious in the face of uncertain interest rates.

He said it would see a W-shaped recovery in the housing market.

The average two-year fixed-rate mortgage rate rose to 6% last week from 5.26% in early May, according to finance site Moneyfacts. Major lenders, including HSBC, NatWest and Nationwide, were forced to quickly adjust their prices or withdraw from the market as borrowers rushed to secure rates.

Rightmove said the disorganized mortgage market prompted customers to check mortgage economics on its website, which has seen a 53% increase in visits since the end of May.

According to Nationwide, UK house prices are down 4% from their peak in August. Mortgage lenders reported a 3.4% year-over-year decline in home prices in May, the largest annual decline since 2009.

Analysts predict that prices could drop by a total of 10% over the next two years.

Real estate analysts are expecting the next UK inflation report and the Bank of England interest rate decision due this week. We expect more changes to come… I think that’s going to be very exciting for people taking out mortgages right now, Bannister said.

