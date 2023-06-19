As Modi prepares for his visit to the United States, Middle East leaders study India’s non-alignment





The interest of Middle Eastern governments in the so-called Chinese model is real, but superficial. They admire China’s three-decade record of combining an authoritarian system with the use of state capital to achieve deep economic change while tightly managing social and political change. China’s experience challenges the Western insistence that only liberal systems can produce economic growth and stability. Yet while Middle Eastern states like the idea of ​​going the Chinese way, they are often indifferent to the details.

What governments pay much more attention to is the Indian model. This model shows that a country can successfully combine diplomatic non-alignment with intimate ties to all of the world’s largest economies. India has arguably pursued a version of the policy since its independence more than 75 years ago, but has refined it in recent years. Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ state visit to Washington next week is another sign that the Indian model is working, and Middle Eastern leaders will be watching closely to see exactly how it’s being done.

Most Middle Eastern states are united by the feeling that while they need a close relationship with the United States, the United States disrespects them. The US government criticizes its heavy hand on domestic politics and questions its security strategies. He urges them on issues large and small: opening their financial systems to US government scrutiny, modifying their schoolbooks and normalizing ties with Israel. Feeling like they are too often treated as vassal states, they crave to realize their own sense of agency.

India has done just that, calmly articulating when its interests align with those of the United States and when they don’t. India has strengthened its defense cooperation with the United States, increasing bilateral consultations and replacing Soviet-era equipment with modern American technologies. Yet India bristled at the idea of ​​acting in concert with the US and said it would only do so under the auspices of the UN.

India’s shrewd foreign minister, S. Jaishankar, wrote in a recent book that real politics in a great country is the parallel pursuit of several priorities, some of which might be contradictory. Choices must be made, not just debated. And they can’t be free of charge.

In practice, India has simultaneously managed to move closer to the United States and its allies while remaining ostensibly non-aligned. US-led groupings such as the Quad (which also includes Japan and Australia) and I2U2 (which includes the United Arab Emirates and Israel) seek to establish models of cooperation that link India to some of the closest partners in the Americas. Yet on issues such as condemnation of Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, India is nowhere to be found. Similarly, India is building its defenses against China while carefully avoiding any activity that might antagonize China.

Arguably, the tipping point in US-India relations was India’s testing of five nuclear devices in 1998. While the immediate consequences were US sanctions, the longer-term result was a Bush administration effort to embrace India that Bush’s successors continued. The proof of success is how the United States continues to praise India as the world’s largest democracy despite totally illiberal approaches to India’s religious minorities. US diplomats are quietly complaining that whatever it does India seems to be goodbye.

In a recent article in Foreign Affairs, Ashley Tellis argues that the US partnership with India is very unbalanced. He writes that India harbors no innate allegiance to the preservation of the liberal international order and retains an abiding aversion to participation in mutual defence. It seeks to acquire advanced technologies from the United States to bolster its own economic and military capabilities and thus facilitate its rise as a great power capable of balancing China independently, but it does not assume that American aid will imposes other obligations.

Yet successive US administrations have concluded that they need India, and they will make the relationship work.

This is precisely the conclusion that officials in Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Cairo and others would like Washington to come to about them. They would like the US President to welcome their leaders without sermons or preconditions. They would like the United States to accept its determination to refrain from great power competition as it watches a unipolar world give way to a more multipolar one. They would like to further develop their considerable economic ties with China, guard against American strategic abandonment by maintaining ties with Russia, and negotiate with the United States from a position of strength.

That the rise in US-India relations is the result of India’s nuclear program crisis is a cautionary tale about where those ties could go. Some may feel that the path to a better relationship with the United States is not a straight line. Instead, a sharp downturn in relations or even a crisis with Washington could prompt a reassessment by the United States of its importance to global security.

One could say that India is a bad model for these states. It requires no external security guarantor, and its large population, economy and geographic location make it a potential strategic counterweight to China. It has a growing expatriate population in the United States that is increasingly politically engaged and attractive to both political parties.

Either way, India is a pioneer in exploring how a more multipolar world works. Through his embrace of the BRICS framework and his increasingly skillful diplomacy in the Middle East and the rest of the world, he both lends new legitimacy to the idea of ​​non-alignment and demonstrates exactly how such policy can be executed. Modi’s visit is important for India, but it will be closely watched in the Middle East and around the world.

