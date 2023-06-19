Rory McIlroy decided to win again after US Open loss





Paolo Uggetti, ESPN June 19, 2023

LOS ANGELES — Just outside the scoring tent where he recorded an even 70 in the final round of the US Open, all Rory McIlroy could do was stare at the ground in silence.

Face flushed from a sunny day, the four-time major champion took a sip from his water bottle, shook his head a few times and grimaced. He couldn’t start working his post-tour interview circuit until it was official, so he waited for the inevitable sound to come from the nearby 18th green – a cheer that would indicate a familiar fate he had already been forced to accept: He had lost his chance to win a fifth major championship in one fell swoop.

“I didn’t even have to wait for the tap-in,” McIlroy said of Wyndham Clark’s par putt on the 18th, which secured Clark’s first-ever major win. “It’s very good, good margins at this level and at this tournament in particular, but I fought until the end.”

McIlroy’s voice sounded an octave or two lower, his shoulders slumped and his attitude one of resignation. Perhaps no one knows those fine margins more intimately than he – Sunday marked the fourth time in the last two years that he has finished in the top five of a major and the second time in the last four majors. that he was the favorite heading into the final round only to come in just short.

“The last two real chances I’ve had at majors, I feel like the performances have been pretty similar,” McIlroy said. “I played the way I wanted to play. There were only a few shots, two or three shots in the round, which I would like to recover.”

In what looked like a painful redux from last year’s Open Championship, where McIlroy held a share of the 54-hole lead but allowed Cameron Smith to pass him in the final round, McIlroy couldn’t do none of the putts he needed to hang onto his big chances. Ironically, he also shot 70 (2 under) that day at the Old Course, and it wasn’t enough.

Rory McIlroy held a share of the 54-hole lead but allowed Cameron Smith to pass him in the final round of the Open Championship last year. Getty Images

McIlroy didn’t make many mistakes throughout his even-handed round at the Los Angeles Country Club, but just like at St. Andrews, he also failed to take advantage of the few opportunities. On the third hole, McIlroy missed a 16-foot birdie putt, which turned out to be the theme of his day. Between the eighth hole and the 12th hole, McIlroy missed potential birdie putts of 7 feet, 14 feet, 15 feet and 18 feet. Leave wasn’t hurting him, but they weren’t helping either. These thin margins grew through the hole.

“I don’t think I was hitting bad putts; I was just hitting them with slightly wrong speed,” McIlroy said. “Some were short, some a bit long.”

Besides the little birdie putt on the eighth hole, the other shot McIlroy said he would have liked to come back to was the par-5 on the 14th hole. McIlroy had a sand wedge on the green and a chance to get another look. Instead, he flew it short, the wind knocking him down at the most inopportune moment. Looking back, McIlroy said he probably should have waited 15 or 20 seconds to let the gust die down. Instead, he did bogey. Margins had struck again.

By the time he made his way down the stretch, McIlroy was going to need a miracle to win, let alone the playoffs. Long birdie putts on 16, 17 and 18 couldn’t find the bottom of the cut, several times missing by inches. Again, the margins did not fall on his side. And once Clark hit the green on his approach to 18, it was all over.

Wyndham Clark edged out Rory McIlroy by one stroke in the final round to win the US Open on Sunday. Getty Images

“You don’t want to wish anyone ill, but you’re really hoping for a three-putt,” McIlroy admitted. “Wyndham was pretty much rock solid all day.”

Over the past two years, McIlroy has won other tournaments, even the Tour Championship, while carrying the public charge of a golfing world that has been fractured and is now uncertain. This week he has tightened his approach, making fewer media appearances and focusing more while playing some of his best golf despite not having his best gear. Everything seemed to be preparing for a victory. But then again, things happened at the Old Course last year. These margins continue to get in the way; the scars keep getting deeper.

Once Clark’s final putt dropped, McIlroy seemed to move through disappointment quickly and into something like acceptance. As he stood in front of reporters and answered questions, that acceptance gave way to something like motivation. Like any athlete at this level who has already won, it is easy to know what happens to the necessary cocktail of confidence after a loss. You always have to think that you can win again.

“I’m getting closer,” McIlroy said. “The more I keep putting myself in these positions, sooner or later it’s going to happen to me.”

It’s hard for McIlroy to get much closer than he has for the past two years. Earlier this week he talked about watching old highlights of himself from his last major win – the 2014 Open Championship at Hoylake. It’s been nine years, and McIlroy hasn’t lifted another major trophy since. Next month he and the golfing world return to Hoylake for The 2023 Open.

A victory there would be almost too perfect, too wrapped up to dream for McIlroy and the thousands of fans who tried to win him on Sunday, both at the LACC and around the world. Still, whether it happens in Hoylake or elsewhere, McIlroy has no choice but to believe that the nice margins will favor him again. Faced with another disappointing loss, it’s the only thing that could make the pain he felt after his last lap worth it.

“I would spend 100 Sundays like this to get my hands on another major championship,” McIlroy said. “When I finally win that next major, it’s going to be really, really nice.”

