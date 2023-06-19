



The UK will need less imported gas by 2030 than the Conservative government’s current plan, according to a pledge by the opposition Labor Party, a new Carbon Brief analysis shows.

Labor promised to end new drilling licenses for North Sea oil and gas if elected, leading to accusations from government ministers that Britain would become dependent on tyrants for increased gas revenues.

But the promise of new oil and gas licenses isn’t the only part of Labor’s plan.

Labor has also pledged to decarbonize the UK’s electricity system by 2030, five years ahead of current government plans.

Taken together, a Carbon Brief analysis found that Labor pledges would actually reduce UK demand for imported gas in 2030, even accounting for lower North Sea production.

income dependence

According to the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), net gas production in the UK is expected to fall by three-fifths over this decade, from 379 terawatt hours (TWh) in 2022 to 161 TWh in 2030.

(Net production is total production minus the gas used to run the oil platform. NSTA says 11% of total gas production was used this way in 2022. This percentage is expected to increase by 2030. expected.)

Despite declining production and declining demand, the NSTA projects net UK gas imports to reach 429 TWh in 2030, even as new gas fields are developed.

This is indicated by the blue bar in the figure below.

NSTA says about 18 TWh (11%) of projected net production in 2030 is related to new licensing. When it comes to power in the next election (widely expected to be held in the second half of next year), Labor will block these new developments.

At the same time, Labor has promised to decarbonize the power sector by 2030, five years earlier than the current government plan.

This could save up to 35 TWh of gas in 2030, also shown in the figure below.

Thus, a total of two Labor pledges would see UK net gas revenues drop by up to 17 TWh (4%) in 2030 compared to current government projections (red bars).

UK net gas imports in terawatt hours in 2030 are currently in line with the Conservative Government’s New Sector Plan (blue bars) and Labor’s commitment to decarbonize the electricity system and end new licenses by 2030 (red). Source: Carbon Brief analysis of figures from NSTA and Department of Energy Security and Net Zeroes. Tom Pearson’s chart for Carbon Brief.

According to government forecasts, current government plans to decarbonize the power sector by 2035 will include 15-20 TWh of gas-fired electricity in 2030.

Generating 15-20 TWh of gas-fired electricity in 2030 would require the use of 30-40 TWh of gas, based on the current average efficiency (50%) of UK gas plants.

By contrast, Labor has pledged to decarbonize the grid by 2030, meaning demand for electricity generation from undiminished gas will be near zero.

(For the purposes of this analysis, it is assumed that a very small residual gas of 2.5 TWh will remain in 2030, as in the path set by thinktank Ember.)

This means that the Labor Party pledge will reduce gas demand in 2030 to between 26 and 35 TWh below the level projected in the current government plan.

