Blinken meets with Chinese President Xi in a bid to ease rising US-China tensionsExBulletin





US Secretary of State Antony Blinken shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Monday, June 19, 2023. Leah Millis/AP .

BEIJING US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday as the top US diplomat wrapped up a two-day visit to Beijing aimed at easing rising tensions between the countries.

The 35-minute meeting at the Great Hall of the People was expected and considered key to the success of the trip, but neither party confirmed it would happen until a State Department official l announced one hour in advance.

In footage of the meeting shown by state broadcaster CCTV, Xi is heard saying “Both sides have agreed to follow through on the joint agreements that President Biden and I reached in Bali.”

In previous meetings between Blinken and senior Chinese officials, both sides expressed a willingness to talk but showed little desire to bow to hardened positions on disagreements ranging from trade, to Taiwan, to human rights terms. man in China and Hong Kong, to Chinese military assertion in the South China Sea, to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Xi said they had made progress and reached agreements on “some specific issues” without giving further details. “It’s very good,” Xi said.

“I hope through this visit, Mr. Secretary, you will make more positive contributions to stabilizing China-US relations,” Xi added.

Despite Blinken’s presence in China, he and other U.S. officials have downplayed prospects for meaningful breakthroughs on the thorniest issues facing the world’s two largest economies.

Instead, these officials stressed the importance for both countries to establish and maintain better lines of communication.

Blinken is the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit China since President Joe Biden took office and the first secretary of state to make the trip in five years. His visit is expected to usher in a new series of visits by senior US and Chinese officials, possibly including a meeting between Xi and Biden in the coming months.

Blinken met with senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi earlier Monday for about three hours, according to a US official.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry wrote in a statement that Blinken’s visit “coincides with a critical turning point in China-US relations, and that it is necessary to make a choice between dialogue or confrontation, cooperation or conflict”, and blamed the US side’s “misperception of China, leading to incorrect policies toward China” for the current “low point” in relations.

He said the United States had a responsibility to stop “the spiraling decline of China-US relations back to a healthy and stable path” and that Wang had “demanded that the United States stop exaggerating the “China Threat Theory”, illegally lift unilateral sanctions against China, abandon the crackdown on China’s technological development, and refrain from arbitrary interference in China’s internal affairs.”

The State Department said Blinken “stressed the importance of responsibly managing competition between the United States and the PRC through open channels of communication to ensure competition does not escalate into conflict.”

During the first round of talks on Sunday, Blinken met for nearly six hours with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, after which the two countries said they had agreed to continue high-level talks. However, there was no indication that one of the most difficult issues between them was any closer to a resolution.

The United States and China said Qin had accepted an invitation from Blinken to visit Washington, but Beijing made it clear that “China-US relations are at their lowest since their establishment.” This sentiment is widely shared by US officials.

Blinken’s visit comes after his initial plans to travel to China were postponed in February following the downing of a Chinese surveillance balloon over the United States.

A snub from the Chinese leader would have been a major setback to efforts to restore and maintain communications at higher levels.

Biden and Xi had pledged to improve communications “precisely so that we can ensure that we communicate as clearly as possible to avoid potential misunderstandings and miscommunications,” Blinken said before leaving for Beijing.

And Biden said over the weekend he hoped to be able to meet with Xi in the coming months to address the plethora of differences that divide them.

In his Sunday meetings, Blinken also urged the Chinese to release detained U.S. citizens and take action to curb the production and export of fentanyl precursors that are fueling the opioid crisis in the United States.

Xi hinted at a possible desire to reduce tensions on Friday, saying in a meeting with Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates that the United States and China can cooperate to “benefit both of our countries.” .

Since the cancellation of Blinken’s trip in February, there have been high profile engagements. CIA chief William Burns visited China in May, while China’s commerce minister visited the United States. And Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan met with senior Chinese foreign policy adviser Wang Yi in Vienna in May.

But these were punctuated by outbursts of angry rhetoric from both countries over the Taiwan Strait, their broader intentions in the Indo-Pacific, China’s refusal to condemn Russia for its war on Ukraine. and US allegations from Washington that Beijing is trying to boost its global surveillance capabilities, including in Cuba.

And, earlier this month, China’s defense minister rejected a request from US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin for a meeting on the sidelines of a security symposium in Singapore, a sign of lingering dissatisfaction. .

