UK strike laws must comply with international rules, UN agency says. labor dispute





The UN’s Labor Standards Organization has told the UK government it must change a highly controversial new strike law that critics say threatens the basic rights of British workers.

The International Labor Organization (ILO), a UN agency, added that the UK should ensure that existing and future legislation complies with international rules on freedom of association, and that the government should seek technical assistance from agency experts.

The ILO also concluded that the government should allow unions to vote electronically rather than relying on tightly controlled mail-in voting. We also need to improve consultations with trade unions and limit government powers so as not to impede the autonomy and functioning of workers’ and employers’ organizations.

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) described the ILO’s conclusions issued by the Labor Standards Commission last week as a deeply embarrassing reprimand for the UK government.

Britain’s main union, the TUC, filed a complaint with the UK government in September. The complaint alleged that ministers had taken steps to attack the right to strike, protected by ILO conventions since 1948.

The TUC said it was the first time under the Conservative government of John Majors in 1995 that Britain had been instructed to seek technical assistance. The conclusions were issued by a committee that also considered issues raised by authoritarian regimes such as El Salvador, Gabon and Turkmenistan.

The ILO’s intervention comes on the eve of the one-year anniversary of Britain’s biggest wave of industrial action in 30 years. During the unrest that began with the rail workers’ strike on June 21, 2022, workers in the private and public sectors protested for higher wages and better conditions. Lawyers taking action.

The committee’s conclusion strikes a blow to the UK government, which has repeatedly denied accusations of deliberate attack on the right to strike and claimed that the ILO backed the rule.

The TUC’s general secretary, Paul Nowak, said: This is very embarrassing to the Conservative government and speaks to the scale of the anti-union attacks they are monitoring.

The right to strike is a fundamental freedom. But the Conservatives are attacking it in broad daylight with harsh strike legislation.

The government’s latest strike bill, the Strike (Minimum Level of Service) Bill, is in its final stages in Parliament. Led by former Secretary of Industry Grant Shapps, the legislation threatens mandatory workplace attendance throughout industrial action in several sectors, including health services, fire and rescue services, education, transportation, nuclear disarmament and border security. there is. The police, military and some prison guards are already banned from striking.

New restrictions include increasing the minimum notice period for industrial action from two weeks to four weeks and raising the industrial action threshold to support from 50% of union members. Last year, members of the House of Representatives passed legislation allowing companies to hire temporary workers to replace strikers.

The new law faces fierce criticism from unions, opposition politicians, the National Assembly’s Joint Committee on Human Rights and even employers. Business groups opposed several changes, including one law that would allow companies to hire temporary workers to replace striking workers.

The truth is that the UK already has some of the most restrictive trade union laws in Europe. These new anti-strike regulations will hurt industrial relations and will do nothing to resolve existing disputes.

In response to the committee, the UK representative agreed to report on progress in resolving the issue by 1 September.

A government spokesperson said: “While the right to join and organize unions is protected by law, British people expect the government to act in a situation where their rights and freedoms are disproportionately affected by strikes.”

That is why many countries, including the EU, have introduced legislation to implement a common minimum service level.

