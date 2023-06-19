US and China remain at odds on many issues as Blinken wraps up first day of meetings in Beijing





BEIJING (AP) The United States and China failed to overcome their most serious disagreements but were able to discuss them in a potentially constructive way and agreed to continue talks, U.S. and Chinese officials said Sunday.

US officials said Secretary of State Antony Blinken was able, during a nearly 6-hour meeting, to secure a visit to Washington from Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang. But both sides said progress on the issues that divide them remains a work in progress while China’s Foreign Ministry said China-US relations were at their lowest since their establishment.

China confirmed that Qin had accepted the invitation at a mutually convenient time, but no date has been set.

The State Department said Blinken emphasized the importance of diplomacy and maintaining open channels of communication on all issues to reduce the risk of misperception and miscalculation.

The Chinese, meanwhile, reiterated their position that the current state of relations does not serve the fundamental interests of the two peoples or meet the common expectations of the international community, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Blinken, the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit China since President Joe Biden took office, will have higher-level contact with the Chinese on Monday, potentially including Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Despite Blinkens’ presence in the Chinese capital, the prospects for a meaningful breakthrough on the thorniest issues facing the world’s two largest economies were slim.

And neither side has shown the slightest intention of reversing its entrenched positions.

Blinkens’ trip follows his postponement of plans to visit China in February after a Chinese surveillance balloon was shot down over the United States

The talks could pave the way for a meeting in the coming months between Biden and Xi. Biden said on Saturday he hoped to be able to meet with Xi in the coming months to address the plethora of differences that divide them.

This long list includes disagreements ranging from trade with Taiwan, human rights conditions in China and Hong Kong to Chinese military assertion in the South China Sea and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

In his Sunday meetings, Blinken also urged the Chinese to release detained U.S. citizens and take action to curb the production and export of fentanyl precursors that are fueling the opioid crisis in the United States.

Blinken made it clear that the United States will always uphold the interests and values ​​of the American people and work with our allies and partners to advance our vision of a world that is free, open, and respectful of the rules-based international order, the State Department said.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry replied in its statement that China hopes the United States will adopt an objective and rational view of China, work with China in the same direction, maintain the political foundation of China-US relations and manage unexpected and sporadic events in a calm, professional and rational manner.

Shortly before leaving Washington, Blinken stressed the importance for the United States and China to establish and maintain better lines of communication.

Biden and Xi had pledged to improve communications precisely so that we can ensure that we communicate as clearly as possible to avoid potential misunderstandings and miscommunications, Blinken said Friday.

Xi hinted at a possible willingness to reduce tensions, saying during a meeting with Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates on Friday that the United States and China can cooperate for the benefit of our two countries.

Since the cancellation of Blinkens’ trip in February, there have been high profile engagements. CIA chief William Burns visited China in May, while China’s commerce minister visited the United States. And Bidens national security adviser Jake Sullivan met with senior China foreign policy adviser Wang Yi in Vienna in May.

But these were punctuated by outbursts of angry rhetoric from both sides over the Taiwan Strait, their broader intentions in the Indo-Pacific, China’s refusal to condemn Russia for its war on Ukraine. and US allegations from Washington that Beijing is trying to boost its global surveillance capabilities, including in Cuba.

And, earlier this month, China’s defense minister rejected a request from US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin for a meeting on the sidelines of a security symposium in Singapore, a sign of lingering dissatisfaction. .

Underscoring the difficulties, China dismissed a report by a US security firm, which blamed China-linked hackers for attacks on hundreds of state agencies, schools and other targets around the world, as wacky and unprofessional.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson repeated accusations that Washington is carrying out hacking attacks and complained that the cybersecurity industry rarely reports on them.

Meanwhile, the national security advisers of the United States, Japan and the Philippines held their first joint talks on Friday and agreed to strengthen their defense cooperation, in part to counter growing influence and ambitions. from China.

This coincides with the Biden administration signing a deal with Australia and Britain to supply the first nuclear-powered submarines, with China moving quickly to expand its diplomatic presence, particularly in the United States. Indian Ocean and Pacific Island nations, where it has opened or plans to open at least five new embassies over the next year.

The deal is part of an 18-month-old nuclear partnership, given the acronym AUKUS for Australia, the UK and the US.

___

Associated Press writer Seung Min Kim in Washington and Huizhong Wu in Taipei, Taiwan contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/us-china-relations-blinken-afb39654e07ff1022bf8a3bf8296c686 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos