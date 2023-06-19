Unprecedented marine heat wave poses serious threat off the coast of Britain and Ireland | marine life





Scientists have warned that unprecedented ocean heat waves off the coasts of Britain and Ireland are posing a serious threat to species.

Sea temperatures, especially along the northeast coast of England and west Ireland, are several degrees above normal, breaking records for late spring and early summer. Data show that the North Sea and North Atlantic Ocean are experiencing higher temperatures.

The Bureau of Meteorology says 1850 records show global sea surface temperatures in April and May were the highest on record, and June will also record record heat.

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has classified parts of the North Sea as Category 4 ocean heatwaves, considered extreme, and coastal areas of England up to 5C above normal.

The National Weather Service said temperatures are likely to remain high due to the emerging El Niño weather event.

Daniela Schmidt, Professor of Earth Sciences at the University of Bristol, said: “The unexpected temperature extremes demonstrate the power of the combination of human-induced warming and natural climate variability, such as El Niño.

Marine heat waves are found in warm waters like the Mediterranean, but such unusual temperatures are unheard of in this part of the North Atlantic Ocean. They are related to North Atlantic climate variability as well as Sahara dust reduction, which will require further understanding to elucidate.

graphic

As on land, heat is stressful for marine life. Elsewhere in the world, marine heatwaves that cost hundreds of millions of pounds have witnessed mass decimation of marine plants and animals, loss of fisheries revenues, carbon storage, cultural values ​​and habitats. Unless we cut emissions dramatically, these heatwaves will continue to destroy ecosystems. But since this happens below sea level, it will go unnoticed.

Dr. Dan Smale of the Marine Biological Association has been studying ocean heat waves for more than a decade and has been surprised by the temperatures.

He said: I always thought there would be no ecological impact in the cool waters around England and Ireland, but this is unprecedented and could be devastating. Current temperatures are too high and yet not lethal to most species, but they are stressful for many species. If continued throughout the summer, kelp, seaweed, fish and oysters could die in large numbers.

Piers Foster, Professor of Climate Physics at the University of Leeds, said: Analysis of sea surface temperatures by the Met Office and NOAA shows that temperatures are at an all-time high and average sea surface temperatures topped 21C for the first time in April. . These high temperatures are mainly caused by human-caused, unprecedentedly high rates of warming.

Removing sulfur from marine transport fuels is probably adding to the warming caused by greenhouse gases. The transition to El Niño conditions is also adding to the heat. There is also evidence that there is less Saharan dust in the sea this year. This usually reflects heat from the ocean. So, by and large, the sea is being engulfed in a quadruple shock, a sign of things to come.

Skip past newsletter promotions

The planet’s most important story. Get all the week’s environmental news: the good, the bad, and the essential.

“,”newsletterId”:”green-light”,”successDescription”:”We’ll send you Down to Earth every week.”}” clientOnly>Privacy Notice: The newsletter contains information about charities, online advertising and sponsored content. may be included. party outside. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

After promoting the newsletter

A 2019 study found that marine heatwaves are becoming more common, with the number of heatwave days studied over the past few years having tripled.

Compared to 1925-54, the number of heat wave days increased by more than 50% in the 30 years to 2016. Scientists said at the time the heat destroyed marine life, just as wildfires engulfed huge areas of forest.

The damage from these hotspots is also detrimental to humankind, who rely on the oceans for oxygen, food, storm protection, and the removal of climate-heating carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

Warmer-than-usual ocean temperatures are contributing to sea ice loss, according to a report from the Met Office. It found that the amount of Arctic ice was well below the yearly average but still above record low levels after near-average ice loss during May. However, Antarctic sea ice extent is exceptionally low, the lowest on record for this date.

Dr. Ed Blockley, Head of the Met Office’s Polar Climate Group, said: Current Arctic sea ice extent is well above record lows, but still well below long-term averages.

Antarctic sea ice has remained at very low levels since November 2016. This year we have seen Antarctic sea ice shrink to its lowest level ever since the second consecutive annual minimum sea ice extent was recorded in February.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2023/jun/19/marine-heatwave-uk-irish-coasts-threat-oysters-fish-high-temperatures The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos