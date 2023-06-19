Wyndham Clarke wins US Open for first major, Rory McIlroy second





LOS ANGELES When it’s your time, it’s your time.

This week was Wyndham Clarks time.

It wasn’t the Rickie Fowlers era.

It was no longer Rory McIlroys or Scottie Schefflers.

Clark, 29, is a major champion, winner of the 123rd US Open at the Los Angeles Country Club, after surviving a tense Sunday final with a par 70 to finish 10 under par, a stroke clear of McIlroy, whose the drought without a major championship is approaching a decade.

Clark entered the week having played at six career majors, missing the cut in four of them. In the two he made the cut, Clark finished tied for 75th in the 2021 PGA Championship and tied for 76th at last year’s British Open.

These results are no longer relevant now.

Clark is a great champion, his life changed forever.

Wyndham Clark poses with the trophy after winning the final round of the 123rd US Open championship at the Los Angeles Country Club.Getty Images. USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

Her life changed for the worse ten years ago when her mother, Lise, died aged 55 of breast cancer while Clark was in college. Losing her sent him into a spiral of anger that lasted throughout college and into his early professional career.

Ten years after her death, Clark won a major championship for her mother.

I know my mom is proud of me, Clark said. I just wish she could be here and we could enjoy her. All I really wish is that my mom was there and I could just hug her and we could celebrate together. But I know she’s proud of me. My mother was so positive and so motivating in what she did. She called me Winner when I was little. She had this mantra of playing big.

Clark has played bigger than the biggest stars in the sport this week.

I feel like I belong in that scene, Clark said. Even two or three years ago, when people didn’t know who I was, I felt like I could still play and play against the best players in the world. I felt like I showed it this year. I got closer. Obviously everyone sees the person hoisting the trophy, but I’ve been heading in the right direction for a long time now.

Clark reacts with his caddy John Ellis after his winning putt on the 18th green in the final round of the 123rd US Open Championship at Los Angeles Country Club on June 18, 2023.Getty Images

He picked up his first career PGA Tour win last month at the Wells Fargo Championship, a result that boosted his confidence.

Of course, it went faster than I thought, he said. But I feel like one of the best players in the world. Obviously, this just shows what I believe can happen.

For a week that felt like Fowler winning his first career major to complete what has been a wonderful revival of his tempestuous career over the past three years, Clark quietly dragged on.

He played solid golf and seized the moments when needed. The other contenders around Clark, all of whom have much more accomplished resumes, never managed to capture the big moments on Sunday as Clark did.

Clark poses with his wife Julia Kemmling and the trophy after winning the 123rd US Open Championship at the Los Angeles Country Club on June 18, 2023.Getty Images Clark kisses his wife, Julia Kemmling, after his winning putt on the 18th green in the final round of the 123rd US Open Championship at the Los Angeles Country Club.Getty Images

There was McIlroy three putting the par-5 eighth hole to make one of the most disappointing pars of his career, then bogey the par-5 14th hole with a corner in his hand.

The 14th was the pressure moment of the last lap.

Moments after McIlroy walked in disappointment to the 15th tee with a bogey, Clark drilled a 3-wood on the 14th green with his second shot, leaving himself a 25-foot eagle putt. He would make two putts for a birdie to reach par 12 under, three from McIlroy with four holes to play.

Although shaky, Clark hung on from there, surviving a bogey on the short par-3 15, the only bogey carded on the hole all day, dropping his lead to two, then a another bogey at 16, shaving the lead over McIlroy to one with two holes to play.

Clark answered his hiccup on the 16th with a wonderful back and forth for par from the green on the 17th to maintain his lead.

Rory McIlroy hits the green on the 14th hole during the final round of the US Open golf tournament.AP Wyndham Clark reacts to his winning putt on the 18th green.Getty Images

And then on the 18th, with McIlroy at 9 under and Clark needing the par of his life to secure the victory, he hit the fairway from the tee and hit the green with his approach, 60 feet from the cut and nestled his birdie putt to tap into the range for the win.

Wyndham was pretty much rock solid all day, and it was a great two-putt on the last, McIlroy said.

Clark hugged his caddie, John Ellis, an accomplished player himself, having played at the 2008 and 2011 US Opens. The hug was physical and it was long and there were tears.

Fowler, Clarks’ playmate for the day, congratulated him and said, Your mother was with you. Shed be very proud.

Play it big, Clark’s mother told her son before she died. Play for something bigger than yourself.

Clark did.

He played bigger than anyone else on a day full of pressure and he played for his mother.

