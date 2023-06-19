Marine Heat Wave: The UK and Ireland are suffering the most severely on the planet today.





Water temperatures in the UK and Ireland are 4C warmer than normal (black).

NOAA

Waters around Britain and Ireland are currently gripped by one of the most severe marine heat waves on the planet, with meteorologists warning that year-round temperatures can be up to 4C above normal in some areas.

The North Atlantic Ocean has experienced record temperatures over the past three months, with the average surface temperature peaking at 23C (73.4F) on June 17, 0.2C above the previous high set in 2010.

Most of the heat is now concentrated in the waters around Britain and Ireland, which scientists at the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have classified as having been hit by a Category 4 (extreme) oceanic heat wave.

The seas off the east coast of England and the west coast of Ireland, from Durham to Aberdeen, are particularly warm. On June 18, off Seaham off the coast of Durham, the water temperature was 15C, well above the annual average of 12C. According to Rodney Forster of the University of Hull in the UK, some parts of the UK coast now have waters approaching 20 degrees Celsius.

Extreme ocean temperatures can kill fish and other marine life and bring about more powerful storms. They can also pose a long-term threat to human health. A 2023 report from the UK Environment Agency warned that more frequent marine heatwaves increase the risk of shellfish becoming infected with Vibrio bacteria, which can cause disease in humans.

A number of factors can contribute to the North Atlantic Ocean’s tremendous heat. Weak trade winds may have limited the amount of Saharan dust blowing over the ocean this year. Dust has a cooling effect on ocean temperatures.

In general, airborne dust in the Sahara helps cool the area by blocking and reflecting some of the sun’s energy. But weaker-than-average winds could reduce dust coverage in the local atmosphere, potentially leading to higher temperatures, British Meteorological Service’s Albert Klein Tank said in a recent blog post.

Climate change is also contributing, he said, with the ongoing global transition to hotter El Niño conditions.

Calm waters and sunny weather in the North Sea have exacerbated the heatwave, Forster said, with sea surface temperatures rising rapidly over the past 10 days, reaching levels normally seen in mid-August.

Large blooms of Noctiluca algae have been reported by fishermen across the North Sea and bright orange slicks have been observed over 500 km. Noctiluca is a form of algae also known as sea sparkle because the water glows bright blue at night. But that thick litter robs the water of oxygen and engulfs the plankton.

Flowers of this size are very rare in the North Sea, says Forster. It’s a really big event. It’s amazing to look at, but it’s not particularly nice.

subject:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newscientist.com/article/2378819-uk-and-ireland-suffer-one-of-the-most-severe-marine-heatwaves-on-earth/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos