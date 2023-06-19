International
2023 US Open payout: What Wyndham Clark and Co. did at the LACC
For the second time in less than two months, Wyndham Clark won a tournament with a purse of $20 million.
After winning his first PGA Tour title in May at the designated Wells Fargo Championship event, Clark won the US Open on Sunday. In the process, he collected another check for $3.6 million, bringing his season total to over $10 million.
Here’s the full scholarship and FedExCup breakdowns for those who made the cut at the Los Angeles Country Club (all pros who missed the cut won $10,000).
End Player FedEx Earnings ($)
1
Wyndham Clark
600.00
3,600,000.00
2
Rory McIlroy
330.00
2,160,000.00
3
Scottie Scheffler
210.00
1,413,430.00
4
Cameron Smith
–
990,867.00
T5
Tommy Fleetwood
110.00
738,934.00
T5
Ricky Fowler
110.00
738,934.00
T5
Min Woo Lee
–
738,934.00
Q8
English Harris
91.00
562,809.00
Q8
Tom Kim
91.00
562,809.00
T10
Austin Eckroat
74.75
435,018.00
T10
Dustin Johnson
–
435,018.00
T10
Jon Rahm
74.75
435,018.00
T10
Xander Schauele
74.75
435,018.00
T14
Patrick Canlay
61.33
332,343.00
T14
Russell Henley
61.33
332,343.00
T14
Collin Morikawa
61.33
332,343.00
T17
Matt Fitzpatrick
56.00
284,167.00
T17
Brooks Koepka
–
284,167.00
19
Victor Hovland
53.00
258,662.00
T20
Bryson De Chambeau
–
200 152.00
T20
Nick Hardy
44.44
200 152.00
T20
Shane Lowry
44.44
200 152.00
T20
Denny McCarthy
44.44
200 152.00
T20
Keith Mitchell
44.44
200 152.00
T20
Ryutaro Nagano
–
200 152.00
T20
Jordan Smith
–
200 152.00
T27
Sergio Garcia
–
143,295.00
T27
Padraig Harrington
33.43
143,295.00
T27
Tyrrell Hatton
33.43
143,295.00
T27
Justin Su
33.43
143,295.00
T27
Sahith Theegala
33.43
143,295.00
T32
Sam Burns
24.04
108,001.00
T32
Tony Finau
24.04
108,001.00
T32
Hideki Matsuyama
24.04
108,001.00
T32
Joaquin Niemann
–
108,001.00
T32
Patrick Rodgers
24.04
108,001.00
T32
Dylan Wu
24.04
108,001.00
T32
Cameron Young
24.04
108,001.00
T39
Eric Cole
17.56
85,441.00
T39
If Woo Kim
17.56
85,441.00
T39
David Puig
–
85,441.00
T39
Gordon Sargent – a
–
T43
Sam Bennett
–
66,525.00
T43
Ryan Fox
–
66,525.00
T43
Brian Harman
12:46 p.m.
66,525.00
T43
Billy Horschel
12:46 p.m.
66,525.00
T43
Andrew Putman
12:46 p.m.
66,525.00
T43
Sam Steven
12:46 p.m.
66,525.00
T49
Charley Hoffman
9.06
49,224.00
T49
Mackenzie Hughes
9.06
49,224.00
T49
Sebastien Muoz
9.06
49,224.00
T49
Kevin Strelman
9.06
49,224.00
T49
Gary Woodland
9.06
49,224.00
T54
Abraham Ancer
–
45,271.00
T54
Romain Langasque
–
45,271.00
T56
Ryan Gerard
–
44,421.00
T56
Patrick Roseau
–
44,421.00
58
Yuto Katsuragawa
–
43,783.00
59
Adam Hadvin
5.89
43,358.00
T60
Jacob Solomon
–
42,721.00
T60
Adam Svensson
5.55
42,721.00
62
Ben Carr – a
–
63
Ryo Ishikawa
–
42,080.00
64
Aldrich Potgieter – a
–
65
Moldovan Maxwell – a
–
|
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
