2023 US Open payout: What Wyndham Clark and Co. did at the LACC





For the second time in less than two months, Wyndham Clark won a tournament with a purse of $20 million.

After winning his first PGA Tour title in May at the designated Wells Fargo Championship event, Clark won the US Open on Sunday. In the process, he collected another check for $3.6 million, bringing his season total to over $10 million.

Here’s the full scholarship and FedExCup breakdowns for those who made the cut at the Los Angeles Country Club (all pros who missed the cut won $10,000).

End Player FedEx Earnings ($)

1

Wyndham Clark

600.00

3,600,000.00

2

Rory McIlroy

330.00

2,160,000.00

3

Scottie Scheffler

210.00

1,413,430.00

4

Cameron Smith

–

990,867.00

T5

Tommy Fleetwood

110.00

738,934.00

T5

Ricky Fowler

110.00

738,934.00

T5

Min Woo Lee

–

738,934.00

Q8

English Harris

91.00

562,809.00

Q8

Tom Kim

91.00

562,809.00

T10

Austin Eckroat

74.75

435,018.00

T10

Dustin Johnson

–

435,018.00

T10

Jon Rahm

74.75

435,018.00

T10

Xander Schauele

74.75

435,018.00

T14

Patrick Canlay

61.33

332,343.00

T14

Russell Henley

61.33

332,343.00

T14

Collin Morikawa

61.33

332,343.00

T17

Matt Fitzpatrick

56.00

284,167.00

T17

Brooks Koepka

–

284,167.00

19

Victor Hovland

53.00

258,662.00

T20

Bryson De Chambeau

–

200 152.00

T20

Nick Hardy

44.44

200 152.00

T20

Shane Lowry

44.44

200 152.00

T20

Denny McCarthy

44.44

200 152.00

T20

Keith Mitchell

44.44

200 152.00

T20

Ryutaro Nagano

–

200 152.00

T20

Jordan Smith

–

200 152.00

T27

Sergio Garcia

–

143,295.00

T27

Padraig Harrington

33.43

143,295.00

T27

Tyrrell Hatton

33.43

143,295.00

T27

Justin Su

33.43

143,295.00

T27

Sahith Theegala

33.43

143,295.00

T32

Sam Burns

24.04

108,001.00

T32

Tony Finau

24.04

108,001.00

T32

Hideki Matsuyama

24.04

108,001.00

T32

Joaquin Niemann

–

108,001.00

T32

Patrick Rodgers

24.04

108,001.00

T32

Dylan Wu

24.04

108,001.00

T32

Cameron Young

24.04

108,001.00

T39

Eric Cole

17.56

85,441.00

T39

If Woo Kim

17.56

85,441.00

T39

David Puig

–

85,441.00

T39

Gordon Sargent – a

–

T43

Sam Bennett

–

66,525.00

T43

Ryan Fox

–

66,525.00

T43

Brian Harman

12:46 p.m.

66,525.00

T43

Billy Horschel

12:46 p.m.

66,525.00

T43

Andrew Putman

12:46 p.m.

66,525.00

T43

Sam Steven

12:46 p.m.

66,525.00

T49

Charley Hoffman

9.06

49,224.00

T49

Mackenzie Hughes

9.06

49,224.00

T49

Sebastien Muoz

9.06

49,224.00

T49

Kevin Strelman

9.06

49,224.00

T49

Gary Woodland

9.06

49,224.00

T54

Abraham Ancer

–

45,271.00

T54

Romain Langasque

–

45,271.00

T56

Ryan Gerard

–

44,421.00

T56

Patrick Roseau

–

44,421.00

58

Yuto Katsuragawa

–

43,783.00

59

Adam Hadvin

5.89

43,358.00

T60

Jacob Solomon

–

42,721.00

T60

Adam Svensson

5.55

42,721.00

62

Ben Carr – a

–

63

Ryo Ishikawa

–

42,080.00

64

Aldrich Potgieter – a

–

65

Moldovan Maxwell – a

–

