The UK’s first deep geothermal energy project in 37 years has been launched.





The UK’s first deep geothermal energy project in nearly 40 years goes into operation Monday.

Reaching nearly 5 km below the Earth’s surface, geothermal wells at Cornwall’s Eden Project use water at temperatures up to 200C to provide heating to nearby greenhouses and enclosed rainforest biomes.

Eden Geothermal CEO Gus Grand said that heating the rainforest is expensive, adding that the system will reduce the Eden project’s energy costs by about 40 percent.

The project comes at a time of growing interest in geothermal energy in the UK, with the National Health Service planning to use geothermal heating for some hospitals to meet its net-zero target.

A government white paper on deep geothermal energy is set to assess the UK’s potential and make policy recommendations in the coming weeks.

Geothermal wells use water up to 200C. Eden Project

Geothermal power, which draws heat from the earth’s core using hot water underground, is a reliable, round-the-clock energy source with very low emissions.

The UK has been plagued by the idea of ​​geothermal projects during the energy crisis of the 1970s, but there is no specific policy support for geothermal energy.

Unlike shallow geothermal projects, which represent most of the UK’s existing geothermal projects, deep wells over 500m reach very hot water and can be used for heating and electricity generation.

When switched on, the Eden geothermal well will be the only operating deep geothermal well in the UK.

Professor Jon Gluyas, executive director of the Durham Energy Institute, said there would be a lot of interest in this. Deep geothermal heat will prove low-carbon heat to customers around the region.

Other ongoing efforts include the United Downs Deep Geothermal Power Project, also in Cornwall. The project will produce both power and heat and has completed drilling of two deep wells along with plans to build another power plant.

Visitors inside the rainforest biomes of Eden Project Kai Greet/FT

The UK’s first deep geothermal energy system went into operation in Southampton in 1986. However, it is currently closed for repairs.

A continuing challenge to geothermal energy in the UK has been the cost of drilling wells. Unlike Iceland, Britain is not located near tectonic plate boundaries, meaning the heat is further away from the Earth’s surface.

At Eden Geothermal, Grand admits that drilling wells is difficult and expensive.

We had to drill very hard and very expensive granite. And we were doing it during Covid, which was very expensive, she explained. It’s a demonstration. It’s a research project. You wouldn’t do this if you were doing a commercial project.

The well, funded in part by the European Regional Development Fund and Cornwall County Council, cost approximately $24 million to construct and the current system will produce approximately 1.4 MW of energy.

Another challenge for these projects is the time required to connect them to the grid, which has become a bottleneck for many renewable energy projects across Europe.

We want to turn it into electricity. But having my grid connection open in December 2036 is a nightmare, Grand said. That’s a big, big problem.

One area where geothermal energy can make a difference more quickly is in heating systems that don’t require the deep and expensive wells normally required for electricity production.

