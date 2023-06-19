Arla Foods UK MD Ash Amirahmadi joins Sofina Foods Europe





Managing Director of Arla Foods UK Ash Amirahmadi will leave the UK’s largest dairy cooperative on 31 July 2023. He has spent 20 years at Arla, the last 5 years as MD for a UK co-operative. Following his departure, Amirahmadi will become CEO of Sofina Foods Europe, a subsidiary of Sofina Foods Inc., a Canadian food manufacturing producer, taking up the new role effective August 8, 2023.

Amirahmadi is the current Chairman of Dairy UK and IGD. He was awarded an OBE at the 2023 New Years Honors for services to the dairy industry. In 2020, he warned the UK government about the damaging effects of a no-deal Brexit as MPs are racing to pass a Brexit trade bill in late 2020, and told Business Insider that UK dairy products are headed for potentially tripling price increases. said there is. , availability issues and the impact of Covid-19 on trade.

Outgoing Arla Foods UK MD led the Co-ops UK unit when the Co-op launched its Climate Action Roadmap, becoming the first dairy co-op to publish emissions reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) .

Amirahmadi has also been an active advocate for climate management practices and their potential to improve dairy farmers’ profitability. As Chairman of Dairy UK, he oversaw the launch of the UK Dairy Roadmap, saying it is fundamental to a sector that drives environmental improvement and brings the industry together.

In October 2022, he said in this publication that any decision made by industry or government about the environment should be data-driven. There’s a lot of work going on on both the processing and agricultural side, but we need to fully capture it so we can benefit and show where we are improving and where more work needs to be done, he said. Then, these improvements need to be made quickly, with a clear understanding that changes are not simple and costly.

Under his Dairy UK presidency, urging all dairy farmers to put their carbon footprint into practice by June 2023, ensuring future reduction targets are data-driven, Amirahmadi argued there is a clear link between carbon footprint and production efficiency.

The outgoing Arla executive also spoke out about the risks of worker shortages to UK food security and prices, and helped co-operatives negotiate higher prices for Arla farmers amid the 2022 global commodity price shock. Slide, Amirahmadi highlighted the need for cooperatives to protect farmers’ profitability while navigating rising farm costs and a shift to green farming practices.

At the 2023 National Farmers Union meeting, he said: And if you don’t want to see a situation where your supply of products on the shelf is affected, you have to be really careful.

Announcing his decision to leave Arla Foods UK, Amirahmadi said: Leaving Arla after 20 delightful years was a difficult decision. It ends with a sense of regret and pride at the same time. I will miss our farmers, our people, and the deep friendships I have developed. It is the people, relationships and values ​​that make the organization special, and the collaboration between farmers and their peers gives us a unique Arla culture. For me, the Sofina role is a big role and another challenge my career needs right now. I have always been and always will be grateful to be a part of Arla.

Sofina Foods Europe, through its Karro, Youngs Seafood and Greenland Seafood subsidiaries, is described as one of Europe’s leading manufacturers of primary and further processed protein products for both retail and foodservice customers, with operations throughout the UK, Ireland, France and Germany. there is. Amirahmadi hopes to lead the business as it develops more sustainable and resilient supply chains. Sofina Foods has a track record of working with customers and suppliers, developing sustainable and resilient supply chains, investing in its people, adding value to its category, and making a long-term commitment to social responsibility across multiple stakeholders, he said. said. My experience in the UK grocery sector reflects these values, so I am honored to lead Sofina Foods Europe on its journey forward.

Amirahmadi’s successor will be Bas Padberg, now Vice President for Southeast Asia, Arla reported. Padberg joined Arla in 2014 from Royal Friesland Campina and became Managing Director of Arla’s operations in the Netherlands, Belgium and France, transforming Arla into Europe’s fastest-growing brand market. He will assume the role of Arla Foods UK MD on 1 January 2024, with Europe EVP Peter Girtz-Carlsen leading the UK operations for the time being.

