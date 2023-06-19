Antony Blinken will meet China’s Xi Jinping in Beijing





US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left) attends a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on June 19, 2023.

Leah Millis | AFP | Getty Images

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken concluded a high-stakes visit to Beijing on Monday with an unexpected meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The latter stressed the importance of stable relations between the two nations after a period of latent tensions.

During the meeting at the Diaoyutai state guesthouse which lasted 35 minutes, according to the US State Department, Xi said the world needs a “generally stable” China-US relationship, according to a translated reading from the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Xi added that whether the two countries “can find the right way to get along affects the future and destiny of mankind”.

“I hope that through this visit, Mr. Secretary, you will make more positive contributions to stabilizing China-US relations,” the Chinese leader said in a video broadcast by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV. following “frank and in-depth discussions”. between the two officials that led to progress and agreement on some undetailed “specific issues.”

Blinken said both sides agreed on the need for the United States and China to stabilize bilateral relations, before adding that Washington had “no illusions” about the challenges of managing the relationship. Blinken said the United States was an advocate of “de-risking and diversifying” economic engagement with China, echoing an approach recently adopted by the G7.

Blinken’s trip, which did not initially confirm a meeting with Xi on the agenda, makes him the highest-ranking US official to visit China since US President Joe Biden took over, as well as the first US Secretary of State to make the trip in nearly five years. .

His initial travel plans for February were disrupted by news of an alleged Chinese spy balloon flying over US airspace, in an incident that stoked tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

The visit could pave the way for a November meeting between Biden and Xi, after the two world leaders last met in person on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali late last year.

“Open the channels of communication”

Blinken’s meeting with Xi echoed the upbeat, communication-focused tone of the secretary of state’s other meetings with senior Chinese officials in recent days.

On Sunday, he began “frank, substantial and constructive talks” with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, before meeting Monday with senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi.

Upon seeing Wang, Blinken “stressed the importance of responsibly handling competition between the United States and the PRC through open communication channels to ensure competition does not escalate into conflict,” the doorman said. -State Department spokesman Matthew Miller in a statement.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left) shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on June 19, 2023.

Leah Millis | AFP | Getty Images

Wang pointed out that Blinken’s visit came at a critical time in China-US relations, in a statement released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry translated via Google. He said the difficulties in the relations between the countries are rooted in “the misperception of China by the United States, which leads to bad policies towards China”.

Wang further urged Washington to abandon its so-called “China threat theory,” lift sanctions against Beijing, and stop hampering China’s technological development.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wang’s characterization of the nature of the US-China difficulties.

Set to work

The high-level diplomatic engagements between Washington and Beijing come as several business leaders have embarked on visits to China in recent months, including Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, and CEO Tim Cook. from Apple.

Chinese President Xi spoke with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates last week, saying he hoped the friendship between the Chinese and American peoples would continue.

“I often say that the foundation of China-US relations lies with the people. We always pin our hopes on the American people and hope that the friendship between the two peoples will continue,” Xi said Friday, according to CCTV.

Xi also told Gates he was the “first American friend” he had met in Beijing this year.

CNBC’s Evelyn Cheng contributed to this report.

