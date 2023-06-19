Samsung Electronics Expands Self-Repair Program to UK – Samsung Newsroom Singapore





UK customers can self-repair their Samsung Galaxy device.

London, UK June 19, 2023 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced that its own repair program is available in the UK. The move builds on the company’s recent Korean program launch.

More Galaxy customers now want to repair their devices themselves. The tools you need are available, including repair kits and genuine Samsung parts.[1]. This is a program that supports repair of Galaxy S20, S21, S22 series products, Galaxy Book Pro, and Galaxy Book Pro 360.[2].

“Samsung is committed to extending the lifespan of Galaxy devices so that users can experience the optimized performance of Galaxy devices for as long as possible,” said Roh Tae-moo, president and president of Samsung Electronics’ mobile eXperience business unit. “We are working to expand access to self-repair programs worldwide while improving the repairability of our products.”

Samsung launched its first self-repair program in the US in 2022. To bring this program to European customers, Samsung is openly working with major components distributors such as ASWO, a German-based after-sales service and European electronics specialist. Samsung Distributor [3].

Current self-repair solutions available

Starting today, users of the Samsung Galaxy S20, 21, and S22 series in Europe will be able to swap out the phone screen, back glass, and charging port.[4]. Owners of the Galaxy Book Pro series have access to seven genuine parts for self-service repairs. This includes the case front, case back, display, battery, touchpad, power key with fingerprint reader, and rubber feet. Customers can also keep all repair tools available whenever needed, making servicing their Galaxy device convenient and hassle-free at any time.

Samsung is committed to expanding its own repair program to include more devices, repair tools, manuals, and markets in the near future. This effort expands access to repair capabilities, giving Galaxy customers more options for getting their tech repaired.

From the end of June, customers can learn more about the self-repair program by visiting https://www.samsung.com/uk/.

[1] Samsung is not responsible for product damage, personal injury, or other product safety issues resulting from repairs that do not follow the instructions in this repair guide. Product damage caused by repair attempts (by anyone other than Samsung authorized service partners) is also not covered under warranty.Learn more [CTA Samsung Warranty Information | Register & Check Your Warranty | Samsung UK]. Customers may directly dispose of damaged or used parts through local waste disposal authorities. Alternatively, contact Samsung support for advice on returning parts to an authorized service partner.

[2] Galaxy Book Pro (15.6) and Galaxy Book Pro 360 (15.6)

[3] For Samsung customers in France, Germany, Poland and the UK.

[4] Customers can replace the display by purchasing a display assembly consisting of the phone screen, metal frame, bezel and battery. Customers with swollen batteries should not attempt self-repair and may visit a Samsung dealer for professional repair service.

