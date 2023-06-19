Wyndham Clark dedicates US Open to mom’s memory after winning first major title | Golf News





Wyndham Clark won the US Open at the Los Angeles Country Club by a knock over Rory McIlroy on Sunday to claim their first major title; Clark’s mother Lise died of breast cancer aged 54 in 2013, telling her son before she died that she wanted him to ‘play big’

Wyndham Clark says he felt it was just his time to win the US Open as he held off Rory McIlroy in the home stretch to claim his first major championship.

As the 123rd US Open championship ended on Father’s Day, Wyndham Clark’s thoughts turned to his dear mother as he dedicated his first major title to her memory.

Clark’s mother, Lise, died of breast cancer aged 54 in 2013, telling her son before her death that she wanted him to “play big”, a mantra that Clark says , has remained with him ever since.

The relatively unknown American, who picked up a maiden PGA Tour victory at Wells Fargo in May, overcame a late swing to hold Rory McIlroy one-shot at the Los Angeles Country Club and claim a first major championship.

Watch the moment Wyndham Clark became a big winner with victory at the 2023 US Open at Los Angeles Country Club, two shots on the 72nd hole to claim the trophy

“I just felt like my mom was watching over me today,” Clark said after picking up the win.

“She can’t be here – I miss you mum – but I just feel like I’ve worked so hard and dreamed of this moment for so long.

“There were so many times where I visualized being here in front of you guys and winning this championship. I just felt like it was my moment.”

Highlights from the final round of the 123rd US Open as Wyndham Clark held off Rory McIlroy to earn their first major victory

Clark later added, telling reporters, “She used to call me ‘winner’ when I was little, so she would just say, ‘I love you, winner.'” She had that mantra of playing big.

“I know my mom is proud of me. She’s always been proud of me no matter how I’m doing or what I’m doing.

“All I really wish is that my mum could be here and I could just hug her and we could celebrate together.

“She was so positive and so motivating in what she did. She would cry tears of joy.”

Wyndham Clark produced two stunning highs and lows for par in the final round of the 2023 US Open

As McIlroy ducked over his shoulder during the final round on Sunday, at one point Clark held a three-shot lead with four holes to play, only to see that lead reduced to one after back-to-back bogeys.

But the 29-year-old kept his composure to level the final two holes and finish 10 under, one shot clear of McIlroy who birdied all day.

“I landed some great shots at the end,” Clark said. “Although I made a few bogeys and it looked like the rails were coming loose, I was pretty calm inside. I’m really happy with the way I played.

“I hit some great shots on the 17th and 18th. I felt like I was in control of my emotions as much as possible until the 18th green.

“It hasn’t quite hit me yet. Going up 18 was quite emotional.”

Fowler ‘built’ for the future | Scheffler: I wasn’t sharp enough

Rickie Fowler, who set a new US Open record round of 62 on Thursday – one later equaled by Xander Schauffele – was still in contention on Sunday, starting the day level with Clark at 10 under before his challenge fell .

A look at highlights from Rickie Fowler’s stunning round of 62 that set a new US Open record, eventually equaled by Xander Schauffele

Fowler shot a final round of 75 five-over to finish tied for fifth. But despite the disappointment, the 34-year-old was keen to take the positives from his continued return to form as he hunted for that elusive first major.

“I just didn’t have it today,” Fowler said. “The iron game was way below par and I didn’t win anything.

“It’s a big thing in the majors, especially on Sundays. Making putts and kind of keeping it stress-free… I fought all day.

“While it sucks not getting the finish I wanted, there are a lot of really good things to take away from this week and we keep moving forward.”

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler finished third, three shots behind Clark after a final round 70, and regretted a missed chance to add to his 2022 Masters triumph.

“I just felt like I wasn’t sharp enough today to get on the board,” he said. “I did a good job of staying in it, but I just wasn’t sharp enough.

“I fought hard today, and obviously I’m a bit frustrated to be short, but I fought well, and Wyndham played fantastic golf this week so he’s a well-deserved champion.”

