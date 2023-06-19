Blinken tells Xi Jinping that US does not support Taiwan independence, after meeting to ease tensions





Topline

Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated the US stance on its one-China policy during his meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Monday, saying he does not support Taiwan independence and that containing the economy China was not an American objective.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left) shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the Grand People's Palace in Beijing.

Speaking to the press at the US Embassy in Beijing, Blinken said all his meetings with senior officials in China were constructive and reiterated that competition between the US and China should not escalate. in conflict.

Blinken said the United States has a one-China policy and does not support Taiwanese independence, but is concerned about China’s provocative actions along the Taiwan Strait.

On the issue of sanctions, Blinken told Chinese officials that the United States was not trying to contain China’s economic growth, but was trying to protect specific technologies critical to national security.

Xi told Blinken at the meeting that he hopes the United States will take a rational and pragmatic attitude that will stabilize and improve China-U.S. relations, according to a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement.

Without mentioning exact details, Xi also noted that during Blinkens’ visit, the two countries made progress and reached agreement on some specific issues, according to a statement released by the US State Department.

Blinkens’ meeting with Xi came after two other high-level meetings with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and top diplomat Wang Yi.

crucial quote

After Blinkens met with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Sunday, the State Department released a statement saying the talks were frank, substantive and constructive. The statement added: The Secretary stressed the importance of diplomacy and maintaining open channels of communication on all issues to reduce the risk of misperception and miscalculation.

Contra

Wang appeared to blame Washington for the bilateral tensions in a statement on Monday, saying the choice now had to be between dialogue or confrontation, cooperation or conflict. He urged the United States to stop hyping theories that portray China as a threat and called on Washington to “truly adhere” to the one-China principle and stop supporting the Taiwan independence movement. The US State Department simply replied that the meeting between Blinken and Wang was frank and productive.

To monitor

President Joe Biden told reporters on Saturday that he hoped that in the next few months I would meet Xi again. He said he intended to talk about the legitimate differences we have, but also where we can agree. At a press conference on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said she had no details to offer on a possible meeting between the two leaders in the coming months.

Key context

Ties between China and the United States have fallen to their lowest level in decades over a host of geopolitical issues. Tensions between the two sides rose sharply earlier this year after the US military shot down a Chinese surveillance balloon after it flew over the American mainland. Tensions escalated further after Blinken met Wang at a security conference in Munich and accused Beijing of planning to provide lethal aid to Russia to support its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Blinken said he told Wang that from Washington’s perspective, this would be a serious problem.

Xi tells Blinken he hopes China visit stabilizes ties with US (Bloomberg)

