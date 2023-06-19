Wyndham Clark wins US Open for first major title





Wyndham Clark of the United States reacts to his winning putt on the 18th green during the final round of the 123rd US Open Championship at Los Angeles Country Club on June 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Richard Heathcote | Getty Images Sports | Getty Images

Wyndham Clark has always carried his late mother’s message to “play it big”. Nothing was bigger than Sunday when he held off Rory McIlroy with one clutch after another to become US Open champion.

The final act was two 60-foot putts on the 18th hole at the Los Angeles Country Club, and Clark, 29, pumped his fist when he settled one-footed. He exploited that for an even 70 and a one-shot victory over McIlroy and so many other stars.

Scottie Scheffler, the world’s No. 1 player, couldn’t catch up. Neither the British Open champion nor Cameron Smith nor Rickie Fowler, who played in the final group for the third time in a major and witnessed an exquisite performance from Clark, playing only for the third time this weekend in a major.

Clark let out his emotions at the end, staring up at the blue sky in tears and covering his face with his cap as he sobbed on the green. He thought about quitting golf ten years ago when he struggled with the loss of his mother, Lise, to breast cancer. She was the one who held him steady through good times and bad.

It was as good as it gets for Clark, who picked up his first PGA Tour victory just six weeks ago against an elite field at Quail Hollow.

“I just felt like my mom was watching over me today,” Clark said after lifting the US Open silver trophy. “I worked so hard and dreamed of this moment for so long. I just felt like it was my time.”

For McIlroy, it was more disappointment in his quest to complete nine years without a major.

He opened with a birdie and didn’t birdie the rest of the way. McIlroy played a final round that usually wins a US Open 16 pars, bogey. But not this one. Even as Clark showed signs of cracking during the rough fence stretch, McIlroy missed the fairways and gave himself no reasonable birdie chance.

It was similar to St. Andrews last summer at the British Open, when he hit every green and couldn’t buy a putt. Instead, he will face more questions about when he will win another major.

“When I finally win this next major, it will be really, really nice,” McIlroy said. “I would spend 100 Sundays like this to get my hands on another major championship.”

Scheffler missed too many putts early in the back nine and needed help from Clark and McIlroy which never arrived. He also closed with a 70 to finish third, a month after finishing second in the PGA Championship.

Fowler set a US Open record with 23 birdies, but like so many other majors when he had a chance he backtracked before he even had three bogeys in the first seven holes. He never caught up the field and shot 75.

The day belonged to Clark, who displayed remarkable composure and self-confidence, not to mention an extraordinary short game and a metal fairway he won’t soon forget.

Already with a two-stroke lead, he was one yard from an easy birdie on the par-5 eighth when his approach hit a steep bank of the barranca on the left. Barely able to see his golf ball, Clark took a hit and the ball advanced a few inches deeper into the thick grass.

He hammered it again, this time onto the green, 70 feet away on a firm, scary putting surface. He cut that to 3ft to get away with bogey.

“Those ups and downs were key to the tournament,” he said.

More such shots followed. On the par-3 ninth he was on the bank of a bunker and pulled away from the flagstick, expertly using the slope to bring him within 7 feet for another big save. And then he clipped a throw from a tight lie left of the 11th green 4 feet out for par.

The signature shot was his 282-yard fairway metal on the par-5 from 14 from 20 feet that set up a two-putt birdie, giving Clark a three-stroke lead with four to play.

But he made the only bogey of the day on the par-3 15th, then found a bunker to the left of the 16th fairway and hit his hand on his putter when he missed a 7-foot putt. His lead reduced to one stroke, he swung back and forth from the left of the 17th green to keep the lead.

The USGA allowed thousands of fans to circle the fairway before the 18th green with so few grandstands, creating a grand theater for Clark’s arrival.

Fowler, still chasing his first major, returned to the 18th green to hug Clark.

“I went back there and just said, ‘Your mom was with you. She would be very proud,'” Fowler said.

Clark finished under 10,270 and with $3.6 million his second prize money in the past six weeks, he moves up to No. 2 in the Ryder Cup standings.

Smith shot 67 to finish fourth. Tommy Fleetwood became the first player with two rounds of 63 at the US Open and finished tied for fifth with Fowler and Min Woo Lee (67). Fleetwood also shot 63 at Shinnecock Hills in the final round of 2018.

