High temperatures trigger storms and widespread power outages in the southern United States





Forecasters have warned people celebrating Father’s Day outdoors to take precautions as triple-digit temperatures have triggered heat advisories across much of the southern United States, triggered thunderstorms that cut the electricity from Oklahoma to Mississippi and fanned winds that raised wildfire threats in Arizona and New Mexico.

A suspected tornado struck near Scranton, Arkansas, early Sunday, destroying chicken coops and toppling trees onto homes, the National Weather Service said. No serious injuries were immediately reported.

Meteorologists said dangerous and potentially record-breaking temperatures would continue into midweek in southern Texas and much of the Gulf Coast. Storms producing damaging winds, hail and possibly tornadoes could hit the lower Mississippi Valley.

READ MORE: 2022 has been unpleasant, deadly, expensive and hot, says UN weather agency

If you have plans for the outdoors this #FêtedesPères, don’t forget to practice thermal safety! Take frequent breaks, stay hydrated, NEVER leave people/pets alone in a car! the Houston Weather Service office said on Twitter.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency for his state’s northern and central regions after high winds and extreme weather caused widespread power outages on Saturday. As of Sunday, more than 450,000 people were without power in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi, according to PowerOutage.us.

Catherine Haley was welcoming her six grandchildren, ages 7 to 13, to Shreveport, Louisiana, when the storm knocked out power to her apartment building and many surrounding neighborhoods. Haley, who is struggling to breathe, said they draped wet towels around their necks to try to stay cool, but when the heat became unbearable the family took refuge in a cooling center set in place by the city.

READ MORE: Elderly urged to stay indoors despite sweltering heat wave in northern India

I am so grateful. We tried the first day to stay home and they were so uncomfortable. And then I have COPD, and the heat has really had an effect on me too, Haley, 64, said on Sunday.

She said five of the grandchildren had just arrived from Houston for the summer when the storm hit, causing extensive damage. Nice little welcome for them, she joked.

In Florida, the Weather Service issued another heat advisory on Sunday, this time primarily for the Florida Keys. Forecasters said heat index readings – the combination of high temperatures and oppressive humidity – could reach between 108 degrees Fahrenheit (42 Celsius) and 112 degrees (45 C) in places such as Key Largo , Marathon and Key West.

“These conditions will result in an increased risk of heat illness for people outdoors or in unconditioned spaces, the weather service said in a statement.

In the Southwest, where fire crews are battling several wildfires in Arizona and New Mexico, forecasters said triple-digit temperatures and gusty winds will lead to critical fires over the next two days. Sunday promised to be the hottest day of the year in Arizona, with highs of up to 110 degrees (43.5 C) in Phoenix.

WATCH: Global climate crisis hits US amid record heat and widespread wildfires

Winds were forecast to be 30 to 40 mph (48-64 kph) Sunday east of Flagstaff, Arizona along the Interstate 40 corridor and up to 50 mph (80 kph) Monday, creating potentially critical fire weather across much of the northeast. New Mexico.

A large brush fire that started Friday afternoon south of Tucson, Arizona closed a state highway on Saturday. Arizona 83 reopened on Sunday and no homes were in immediate danger, authorities said.

The extended closure has taken a toll on local businesses over what is usually a busy Father’s Day weekend in an area with recreational lakes and reservoirs.

Dena Proez said the only business at her Corner Scoop ice cream shop along the freeway in Sonoita served a few travelers who stopped to catch up on the fire and feed all the firefighters.

Much of Nevada was under a severe wind advisory with gusts of up to 88 km/h (55 mph) with blowing dust that could hamper visibility on highways, the weather service said.

Associated Press writers Kim Chandler in Montgomery, Alabama; Curt Anderson in St. Petersburg, Florida; and Christopher Weber in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

