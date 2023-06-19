UK introduces new post-Brexit deal regime for developing countries





The UK’s groundbreaking developing country trade scheme comes into force on 19 June. The scheme reduces tariffs on goods coming into the UK from 65 developing countries. It will reduce import costs by more than $770 million a year, benefiting UK consumers and businesses.

UK today [Monday 19 June] By radically simplifying trading rules and reducing tariffs on developing country goods, UK businesses and consumers could save millions of pounds a year.

The UK’s new Post-Brexit Developing Countries Trading System (DCTS), which takes effect today, covers 65 countries with over 3.3 billion people, more than half of which are in Africa. It removes or reduces tariffs and simplifies trade rules, allowing more products to fit into the scheme, making it more lenient than the EU schemes the UK was previously a member of.

This will help developing countries seek to diversify and increase their exports to drive prosperity and reduce their need for aid.

The plan will save UK businesses more than 770 million a year by eliminating or reducing tariffs on more than 9 billion imports. It could increase choice for UK consumers and potentially lower prices for a range of items such as clothing, food and children’s toys. An opportunity for UK businesses to trade internationally and grow the UK economy. Over time, companies could save millions more on import costs if developing countries increased their trade with the UK as planned.

International Trade Minister Nigel Huddleston launched the initiative during a visit to Bole Lemi, Ethiopia’s largest industrial park. Ethiopia, which already has an $838 million trade relationship with the UK, does not impose 100% tariffs on goods exported to the UK. Under the new plan, Ethiopia and 46 countries will be able to produce goods using parts from more countries, increasing trade opportunities with the UK.

Speaking at the park, Secretary Huddleston said:

This scheme is a great example of the UK taking advantage of its status as an independent trading nation, and we are delighted to see it in action today.

It will create opportunities for businesses around the world while supporting livelihoods, creating jobs and diversifying local and international supply chains. It will also benefit UK businesses and consumers by lowering import costs for all products.

African Foreign Minister Andrew Mitchell said:

DCTS, the UK’s new trade scheme for 65 developing countries, shows how trade can be used to deliver development.

The UK Trade Partnership Program will benefit traders worldwide, including the small and women-owned businesses we support.

While in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia’s capital and home to many international businesses, Minister Huddleston met with British and Ethiopian businesses to discuss ways to benefit from the DCTS and new ways to partner with local businesses and other governments to grow trade. are going to do

The scheme benefits businesses around the world and UK businesses that do business with these countries on everyday products such as bicycles and camping equipment.

Robert Margevicius, Vice President of Specialized Bicycle Components Inc., said:

DCTS allows us to maintain supply chains in countries like Cambodia and continue to integrate components across the region, including Vietnam.

We are committed to supporting our workforce and maintaining quality. We manufacture expensive frames in Cambodia, and Specialized uses preferential scheme benefits to invest in this high level of production.

Ben Price, Head of International Logistics and Trade Compliance at Halfords, said:

The revised Rules of Origin under the Developing Countries Trade System will greatly benefit LDCs and companies sourcing products from them. In the previous scheme, many items were excluded from the 0% duty benefit due to the complexity of rules of origin.

The additional liberalization and rule options introduced under DCTS are very useful and will support business and economic growth in some of the least developed countries. A good example of this is camping equipment such as tents imported from developing countries in Southeast Asia.

Background The DCTS covers 37 countries in Africa, 26 countries in Asia/Oceania/Middle East, and 2 countries in the Americas, representing a variety of exciting trade opportunities worldwide. The plan was announced last year, and since then legislation has been finalized for implementation. The UK has imported an average of 22.8 billion goods from DCTS countries over the past three years. Combined with the UK’s network of eight economic partnership agreements, the DCTS now means that more than 90 developing countries benefit from duty-free or near-duty-free trade. Customs procedures will remain the same as the current preferential trade agreements, but new tariffs and rules of origin for least developed countries will apply. More information about the scheme can be found at gov.uk. A video explanation of how the scheme benefits UK businesses and consumers can be found on YouTube.

