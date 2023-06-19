Blinken, Xi Jinping pledge to stabilize deteriorating US-China relations





BEIJING (AP) U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday and said they agreed to stabilize badly deteriorated U.S.-China relations, but the top U.S. diplomat left Beijing with his biggest demand pushed back: better communications between their armies.

After meeting Xi, Blinken said China was not ready to resume military-to-military contacts, which the United States sees as crucial to avoiding miscalculations and disputes, especially over Taiwan.

Still, China’s top diplomat for the Western Hemisphere, Yang Tao, said he believed Blinkens’ visit to China marked a new beginning.

Surely the US side is aware of the difficulty of military-to-military exchanges, he said, blaming the problem squarely on US sanctions, which Blinken said revolved entirely around threats to US security.

Still, Blinken and Xi said they were happy with the progress made during the two days of talks, without indicating specific areas of agreement beyond a mutual decision to return to a broad cooperation and competition agenda approved the last year by Xi and President Joe Biden at a Bali summit.

And, it is unclear whether these agreements can resolve their most important disagreements, many of which have international implications. Still, the pair said they were pleased with the outcome of the highest-level US visit to China in five years.

Both sides have expressed a willingness to hold more talks, but there are no signs that either is ready to back down on issues such as trade, Taiwan, human rights terms in China and Hong Kong, Chinese military assertion in the South China Sea and Russia’s War in Ukraine.

Blinken later said the United States set limited goals for the trip and met them. He told reporters before leaving for a Ukraine reconstruction conference in London that he repeatedly raised the issue of military-to-military communications.

It is absolutely vital that we have this kind of communication, he said. It’s something we were going to continue to work on.

Speaking to reporters Monday during a campaign fundraising trip to California, Biden said Blinken had done a hell of a job. The president said you know progress has been made in U.S.-China relations from the meeting.

The United States said that since 2021, China has refused or failed to respond to more than a dozen Defense Department requests for high-level dialogues.

According to a transcript of the meeting with Blinken, Xi said he was satisfied with the outcome of Blinkens’ previous meetings with senior Chinese diplomats and said restarting the Bali agenda was of great significance.

The Chinese side clarified its position and the two sides agreed to abide by the common understandings that President Biden and I reached in Bali, Xi said.

That program has been put in jeopardy in recent months, including after the United States shot down a Chinese surveillance balloon over its airspace in February, and amid increased military activity in the strait. of Taiwan and the South China Sea. Combined with other disputes over human rights, trade and production of opiates, the list of problems is daunting.

But Xi also suggested the worst might be over.

The two sides have also made progress and reached agreement on some specific issues, Xi said without giving further details, according to a transcript of the remarks released by the State Department. It is very good.

In his remarks to Xi during the 35-minute session at the Great Hall of the People, a meeting that was expected but not announced until an hour before its start, Blinken said the United States and China had obligation and responsibility to manage our relationship. .

The United States is committed to doing so, Blinken said. It is in the interest of the United States, in the interest of China and in the interest of the world.

Blinken described his earlier discussions with senior Chinese officials as candid and constructive.

Despite the symbolism of his presence in China, Blinken and other U.S. officials have downplayed prospects for meaningful breakthroughs on the thorniest issues facing the world’s two largest economies.

Instead, these officials stressed the importance for both countries to establish and maintain better lines of communication.

Thus, China’s refusal to resume military-to-military contacts was a hitch.

Progress is difficult, Blinken told reporters. It takes time, it takes more than one visit.

Blinkens’ trip is expected to herald a new round of visits by senior US and Chinese officials to neighboring countries, possibly including a meeting between Xi and Biden in India or the United States in the coming months.

Before meeting Xi, Blinken met with senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi earlier Monday for about three hours, a meeting that produced a harsh assessment of the talks.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said it was necessary to make a choice between dialogue or confrontation, cooperation or conflict. He blamed US parties for their misperception of China, leading to incorrect policies toward China, for the current low point in relations.

And, he said the United States bears the responsibility to stop the spiraling decline of China-US relations and bring them back to a healthy and stable path. He said Wang demanded that the United States stop exaggerating the Chinese threat theory, lift illegal unilateral sanctions against China, abandon the crackdown on Chinese technological development, and refrain from arbitrary interference in affairs. Chinese interiors.

In its reading of the meeting, the State Department said Blinken stressed the importance of responsibly managing competition between the United States and the PRC through open channels of communication to ensure that competition does not not escalate into conflict, using the acronym People’s Republic of China. .

During the first round of talks on Sunday, Blinken met for nearly six hours with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, after which the two countries said they had agreed to continue high-level talks.

Both the United States and China said Qin had accepted an invitation from Blinken to visit Washington, but Beijing made it clear that China-US relations were at their lowest since their establishment. This sentiment is widely shared by US officials.

Blinkens’ visit came after his initial plans to travel to China were postponed in February following the downing of a Chinese surveillance balloon over the United States.

In his meetings, Blinken also urged the Chinese to release detained US citizens and take action to curb the production and export of fentanyl precursors that are fueling the opioid crisis in the United States.

Since the cancellation of Blinkens’ trip in February, there have been high profile engagements. CIA chief William Burns visited China in May, while China’s commerce minister visited the United States and Bidens’ national security adviser Jake Sullivan met with the senior adviser in Chinese foreign policy Wang Yi in Vienna in May.

But these were punctuated by outbursts of angry rhetoric from both countries over the Taiwan Strait, their broader intentions in the Indo-Pacific, China’s refusal to condemn Russia for its war on Ukraine. and US allegations from Washington that Beijing is trying to boost its global surveillance capabilities, including in Cuba.

And, earlier this month, China’s defense minister rejected a request from US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin for a meeting on the sidelines of a security symposium in Singapore, a sign of lingering discontent. .

Associated Press writer Emily Wang contributed.

