Concacaf Nations League Final: USA vs Canada – Roster, Schedule and TV Channels





PROGRAM NOTESCanada vs. USMNT2022-23Concacaf Nations League FinalJune 18, 2023Allegiant Stadium; Las Vegas, NevadaPre-game coverage: 8:30 p.m. ET on Paramount+, Univision and TUDNKickoff: 9:06 p.m. ET on Paramount+, UnivisionSocial Media: @USMNT on Twitter and Instagram; US Soccer on Facebook, the US Soccer app

Tonight’s USMNT starting XI against Canada: 1-Matt Turner, 3-Walker Zimmerman, 4-Chris Richards, 5-Antonee Robinson, 6-Yunus Musah, 7-Gio Reyna, 10-Christian Pulisic (Capt. .), 11-Brenden Aaronson, 19-Joe Scally, 20-Folarin Balogun, 21-Tim Weah

Subs: 13-Drake Callender, 18-Sean Johnson, 9-Ricardo Pepi, 12-Miles Robinson, 14-Luca de la Torre, 15-Johnny Cardoso, 16-Alan Soora, 17-Alex Zendejas, 22-Taylor Booth, 23 -Auston Faithful

Suspended: 2-Sergio Dest, 8-Weston McKennie

PLAY NOTES | FIVE THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT CANADA

USMNT starting XI pick numbers (including this game): Christian Pulisic (60), Walker Zimmerman (41), Antonee Robinson (35), Brenden Aaronson (32), Tim Weah (31), Matt Turner (28), Yunus Musah (27), Gio Reyna (20), Chris Richards (10), Joe Scally (6), Folarin Balogun (2) USMNT Start XI Concacaf Nations League Cap Numbers (including this game): Christian Pulisic (9), Brenden Aaronson (7), Gio Reyna (6), Antonee Robinson (6), Yunus Musah (5), Matt Turner (5), Tim Weah (4), Folarin Balogun (2), Chris Richards (2 ), Joe Scally (2), Walker Zimmermann (2)

USMNT Start XI Knockout Round Cap Numbers (including this match): Christian Pulisic (9), Matt Turner (6), Gio Reyna (5), Brenden Aaronson (4), Antonee Robinson (4), Tim Weah (4), Yunus Musah (3), Walker Zimmerman (3), Folarin Balogun (2), Chris Richards (2), Joe Scally (2)

With an average age of 23 years, 314 days, tonight’s starting XI is the youngest deployed by the USMNT in a tournament final, breaking the previous mark of 24 years, 207 days after winning the tournament final. the 2021 Concacaf Nations League against Mexico. The starting XI is also the second youngest in a knockout tie, behind the roster that started the Gold Cup quarter-final against Jamaica on July 25, 2021 (23 years, 280 days). The roster also averages 26 selections and 17 in official competition.

Nine of the USMNT’s starting XI are 25 and under: Antonee Robinson (25), Christian Pulisic (24), Chris Richards and Tim Weah (23), Brenden Aaronson (22), Folarin Balogun (21), Yunus Musah , Gio Reyna and Joe Scally (20).

Captain of the USMNT for the 16th time tonight, Christian Pulisic will make his third appearance in the final. After featuring with Pulisic in the 2021 CNL Final, Gio Reyna and Tim Weah make their second appearance tonight, as does Matt Turner who scored in the 2021 Gold Cup Final.

Chris Richards and Walker Zimmerman team up in central defense for the third time tonight. They have already teamed up twice in World Cup qualifying – the 1-1 draw against Jamaica on November 16, 2021 in Kingston and the 1-0 win against El Salvador on January 27, 2022 in Columbus.

This is the USMNT’s fifth consecutive appearance in a Concacaf final: Gold Cup Finals 2017, 2019, 2021 and Concacaf Nations League Finals 2021 and 2023.

GOLDEN BOOT WATCH: With four goals apiece, substitute striker Ricardo Pepi is tied with Canadian Jonathan David for the lead in the 2022-23 Concacaf Nations League Golden Boot. David holds the tiebreaker over Pepi as he also had two assists. USMNT forward Christian Pulisic (3 goals, 2 assists) and Canadians Cyle Larin (3 goals, 1 assist) and Alphonso Davies (3 goals) sit just behind David and Pepi heading into tonight’s final.

In the event of a tie at the end of regulation time, two halves of 15 minutes of overtime will be played. If the match is still tied, the match will be decided by a penalty shootout.

The United States has a 16-10-12 advantage in the all-time series against Canada and 9-8-5 against Les Rouges in competitive play.

This is the first meeting between the United States and Canada in a tournament final and the third knockout match between the two countries. The previous two encounters were in the Gold Cup semi-finals, with the United States beating Canada on penalties in 2002, before claiming a 2-1 victory in 2007.

Said Martnez of Honduras is the referee for tonight’s match. The USMNT is 5-0-2 in games officiated by Martnez, which includes the 1-0 overtime win over Mexico in the 2021 Gold Cup Final played at Allegiant Stadium.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ussoccer.com/stories/2023/06/concacaf-nations-league-usmnt-vs-canada-starting-xi-lineup-notes-tv-channels-start-time The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos