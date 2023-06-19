Wyndham Clark Wins 123rd US Open Golf Championship – Deadline





The US Open golf championship at Los Angeles Country Club ended with Wyndham Clark taking home the trophy.

“I just felt like my mom was watching over me today and, she can’t be here and I miss you mom,” Clark said when presented with his trophy. “I just feel like I’ve worked so hard and dreamed of this moment for so long. There were so many times where I visualized being here in front of you guys and winning this championship, I just feel like it’s my time.

Rory McIlroy placed second and told NBC “It was hard to get the ball close all day” after coming close to winning.

“I hung on, I fought until the end,” he added. “I haven’t quite done the job, but…I’ll keep coming back until I get another one.”

This is the first time the LACC has opened its doors to a major championship since 1940, although it hosted the Walker Cup in 2017. The exclusive country club opened its north course to the championship and previewed a mythical journey that few people have had. access to.

“It’s like an unveiling,” club chairman Gene Sykes told the LA Times recently. “A lot of golfers know about it or have heard of it, but have never been there. It’s legendary in some ways.

The 325-acre course is in the Beverly Hills area and is valued at $9 billion, according to The Telegraph. Not everyone is allowed into the club and Hugh Hefner was one of the most notable figures who was denied membership. The publication alleges that Hefner, whose Playboy Mansion is on the 13th hole, was fed up after being turned down, he built a zoo to annoy his neighbors. During the US Open final, some of the animals could be heard creating a ruckus.

Other LACC non-fans include former champ Brooks Koepka who recently said he doesn’t like “blind tee shots.”

“And then I think there are just places where no matter what you hit, the ball just ends up in the same spot,” he said, according to the LA Times. “I think it would be more fun to play like a regular round than it would be a US Open.”

