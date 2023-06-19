UK’s Boris Johnson judged for blockade party | boris johnson news





UK MPs are set to punish former Prime Minister Boris Johnson after it was found he deliberately misled Parliament by throwing a rule-breaking party at the center of government during the coronavirus lockdown.

On Monday evening, lawmakers will decide whether to support the report of the Parliamentary Privileges Committee released last week.

Some Conservative MPs have publicly said they will abstain or vote against the report, which recommended a series of sanctions against Johnson.

But with the support of opposition lawmakers, the report’s findings and recommendations are likely to gain support in parliament.

Johnson celebrated his 59th birthday on Monday, recalling criticism he faced for holding birthday parties and other events at the height of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, when the rest of the UK population was under strict lockdown.

He resigned as MP earlier this month over an investigation he called a protracted political assassination.

A congressional committee said Johnson would have been suspended for 90 days for repeated contempt of Congress had he not resigned in anger.

What has happened so far?

The so-called partygate scandals center around hilarious events at government offices during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The alleged drinking party in violation of social distancing measures challenged Johnson’s political career and led to his resignation as prime minister in July.

Johnson, his wife Carrie and dozens of government officials were also fined by police for violating social distancing rules.

News of the parties sparked public outrage, especially among families of those who died from the virus.

Over the weekend, the Daily Mirror posted a new 45-second video showing the party in December 2020 from the headquarters of the ruling Conservative Party.

Housing Minister Michael Gove told local media the video was horrific and apologized to the British public.

But Gove disagreed with the parliamentary committee’s findings on Johnson and, like several other right-wing Conservative MPs, is preparing to abstain from the vote on Monday.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak did not confirm whether the vote was made.

Keir Starmer, leader of the main opposition Labor Party, urged Sunak and other MPs to show leadership on the ballot, a move largely symbolic now after Johnson had already resigned.

Starmer told the BBC: “If the Prime Minister wants to become Prime Minister, he must come and vote in Parliament this afternoon to show his position on this issue.”

Why is voting important?

Votes are being closely watched across the UK as anger against Johnson remains high among the public.

Most Brits diligently followed the government’s social distancing guidelines in 2020 and 2021, and many criticized Johnson and his internal hypocrisy.

Political commentators are debating whether the episode marks the end of his career at Westminster.

Amanda Henry, who lost her father to COVID-19, told Al Jazeera that she believed the government would protect all of us, especially the most vulnerable, but it did not.

i don’t think [Johnson] Henry said that after what he did he should pursue a career in government or become an MP. The fact that he’s not taking responsibility pisses me off.

Al Jazeeras Sonia Gallego told the bereaved family that seeing Boris Johnson get these kinds of questions was the closest thing to responsibility.

The commission said in its report that the insult was all the more serious because it was committed by the prime minister, the highest in government.

It said there was no precedent where a prime minister was found to have intentionally misled the House of Commons.

How will voting unfold?

The House of Commons vote is scheduled to take place on Monday evening and the result is likely to further expose the split in the ruling Conservative Party ahead of next year’s general election.

If MPs punish Johnson, the 59-year-old allies said those who backed the findings could face a backlash from Conservative MPs and even be barred from the parliamentary candidacy.

A parliamentary report prepared by a panel including Conservative politicians said MPs must decide whether Johnson should be denied passage through parliament, a privilege ex-members enjoy.

Meanwhile, as the Johnson saga damaged the reputation of the Conservative Party, it could affect Sunak’s future.

Opinion polls show that the right-wing party that has been in power since 2010 is about 20 percentage points behind Labor.

