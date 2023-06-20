Xi, Blinken agree to stabilize US-China relations at Beijing talks | News





China and the United States agreed to try to stabilize relations to avoid descending into conflict, but announced no major breakthroughs during a visit by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Beijing.

A roughly 30-minute meeting with Xi on Monday was Blinkens’ final engagement on the closely-watched trip, which included talks with China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, and Foreign Minister Qin Gang.

It is hoped the two-day talks could culminate in a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Xi this year. The pair last met on the sidelines of the G20 summit on the Indonesian island of Bali in November, promising more frequent communication although ties have since soured on issues ranging from Taiwan to government issues. spying.

The Chinese side clarified its position and the two sides agreed to follow the common understandings that President Biden and I reached in Bali, Xi told the US Secretary of State in Beijing, adding that the two sides also made progress and reached agreement on some specific issues.

During the otherwise closed-door talks, Xi said China hopes to see a solid and stable China-US relationship and believes the two countries can overcome various difficulties, according to a reading by Chinese state news agency Xinhua. .

He also urged the United States not to harm China’s legitimate rights and interests.

Blinken said both countries have an obligation and responsibility to manage their relationship, and the United States is committed to that.

He later said he agreed with Chinese leaders on the need to stabilize relations, but was clear-eyed about disagreements.

In every meeting, I stressed that direct engagement and sustained communication at senior levels is the best way to responsibly manage differences and ensure that competition does not escalate into conflict, Blinken told reporters at Beijing.

I heard the same from my Chinese counterparts. We both agree on the need to stabilize our relationship.

But Blinken said the United States has a clear eye on the challenges posed by China.

We have no illusions about the challenges of managing this relationship. There are many issues on which we disagree deeply, even vehemently, Blinken said.

The U.S. State Department later said Blinken had frank, substantive, and constructive discussions with Chinese officials. In a lengthy statement describing the visit, U.S. spokesman Matthew Miller said Blinken was committed to responsibly handling U.S. competition with China.

He added that Blinken had also raised concerns about human rights abuses in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong and the issue of US citizens wrongfully detained in China. Still, the two sides agreed they should work together against transnational challenges, including climate change and public health, the statement said.

Ties between Beijing and Washington have soured in recent years over trade issues, Taiwan, China’s expansive claims in the South China Sea and a continued US push against China’s growing influence in the world. ‘Indo-Pacific.

The United States has also warned China against any Russian aid to Ukraine.

Qinduo Xu, a former Chinese state media reporter and senior fellow at the Pangoal Institution, a Chinese foreign policy think tank, told Al Jazeera that the visit went better than many expected, especially highlighting the seven and a half hour encounter between Qin and Blinken.

It’s a really substantial discussion between the two sides and I think the Chinese would see it as a good start, he said.

But he noted that Taiwan, a self-governing island that China claims as its own, remained a sticking point.

Beijing does not rule out the use of force to take control of the island, while the United States remains Taiwan’s biggest supporter and is bound by law to provide it with the means to defend itself.

American policy, their policy towards China, remains unchanged, so any improvement will mainly come from trade, culture, people-to-people exchanges or opening a communication channel, Xu added. This is what the United States is looking for, but the Chinese side expects more to stabilize this relationship, so this is probably the gap between the two sides.

Blinkens’ trip was the first by a US secretary of state to China since his predecessor Mike Pompeo visited the country in 2018.

Blinken was due to visit China in February, but he postponed his visit after Washington accused Beijing of flying a spy balloon over the United States. China has insisted the plane that was shot down by US forces after crossing the country was a derailed research balloon.

Asked about the balloon incident, Blinken told American media MSNBC before leaving Beijing that this chapter should be closed.

Despite the positive signals emerging from Blinkens’ visit on Monday, Beijing has been explicit in its stance that major disagreements remain.

Chinese director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission, Wang Yi, met with Blinken earlier on Monday.

During the meeting, Wang blamed the United States for the deterioration of its relations by pointing out that Taiwan, a self-ruled democratic island that Beijing claims as its own, was its main interest and that there was no place. for compromise.

China’s Foreign Ministry later wrote in a statement that Blinkens’ visit coincides with a critical turning point in China-US relations and a choice needs to be made between dialogue or confrontation, cooperation or conflict.

He blamed US parties for their misperception of China, leading to incorrect policies toward China, for the current low point in relations.

On Sunday, the meeting between Qins and Blinken lasted more than seven and a half hours. Subsequently, Beijing released a report of the talks, which showed a number of positive outcomes, including an agreement to increase commercial flights between the countries.

Liu Fu-kuo, a researcher at the Institute of International Relations at National Taiwan Chengchi University, told Al Jazeera that the Blinken-Xi talks appeared to be a positive note for the region.

It would be too early to say whether the tension in the bilateral relationship has subsided. At least China responded with positive feedback. The talks can resume and the summit later this year can bring hope. This visit signals such an encouraging step on the part of both.

