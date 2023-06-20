Boris Johnson Misleads Parliament, British MPs Say Overwhelmingly | boris johnson news





A report on the Partygate scandal during the COVID pandemic that the former Prime Minister lied about receiving 354 votes in the House of Commons.

UK MPs voted to approve a report recommending sanctions against former Prime Minister Boris Johnson for lying to Parliament about law-breaking drunken parties held during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The House voted 354 to 7 on Monday to approve a Privileges Committee report, which concluded that the former leader should revoke his parliamentary pass. Had he not yet resigned, Congress would also have recommended a 90-day suspension of Congress.

Prime Minister Johnson called the investigation a witch hunt and suddenly resigned from parliament ten days ago after reading a copy of the preliminary report.

Johnson’s former prime minister, Conservative politician Theresa May, said it was important to show the public that the rules are different for them and for us.

Kicking off the five-hour debate, House Minority Leader Penny Mordaunt urged lawmakers to do what they think is right. Mordaunt, a Conservative like Johnson, would vote to support the Commons Privileges Committee’s report, she said.

This is important because the integrity of our institutions matters. Mordaunt said the respect and trust given to them was important. This has real implications for the accountability of members of Congress to each other and to the public they represent.

various promises

A handful of Johnson allies spoke out in defense of their former leader. Congresswoman Lia Nici said, “There is no evidence that Boris Johnson willfully, willfully or recklessly misled Congress.

Many Conservative MPs, including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, boycotted the debate. Wary of bullying Johnson’s remaining supporters, he stayed away.

Sunaks spokesman Max Blain said the prime minister had many appointments, including a meeting with the Swedish leader.

Johnson, who turned 59 on Monday, was also absent. He stepped down as prime minister in September 2022, but remained in the parliament until June 9, when he resigned after being informed of the Privileges Committee’s findings.

Monday’s debate was the latest aftershock of the Partygate scandal over gatherings at the prime minister’s Downing Street headquarters and other government buildings in 2020 and 2021.

Revelations that during the pandemic political staff had birthday gatherings, garden parties and wine times on Fridays, followed rules imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, visiting friends and family or even saying goodbye to dying relatives. It sparked outrage among the British who couldn’t. hospital.

Labor MP Chris Bryant said there was visceral anger among voters against Partygate.

Memories were brought back this week when a video of staff drinking and dancing at an event at the Conservative Party headquarters in December 2020 was published in the Sunday Mirror newspaper.

