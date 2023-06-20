UK inflation falls to lowest level in a year





Monday, June 19, 2023 6:00 AM

Wednesday's new cost-of-living figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) will keep investors occupied during a busy week with data that will shape movements in financial markets

UK inflation poised to retreat to its lowest level in more than a year as food and energy price rises ease and markets are betting.

Wednesday’s new cost-of-living figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) will keep investors occupied during a busy week with data that will shape movements in financial markets.

Investors believe the price increase rate fell to 8.3% in May from 8.7% in April, the lowest level since March 2022, when it recorded 7%.

Inflation has consistently exceeded expectations from the City and the Bank of England in recent months, largely due to faster-than-expected increases in food prices, which surged 19 per cent in the year to April.

The pound has hit its highest level against the US dollar in over a year as traders bet the Bank of England will outperform the Fed.

Analysts at Oxford Economics said they believe food price inflation will ease slightly as the lingering effects of the slowing global commodity prices begin to emerge, while falling energy prices will slowly ease the cost pressures facing supermarkets.

Analysts are looking for signs of how far the central bank will raise interest rates on Thursday, and how much core inflation has taken away from volatile food and energy prices over the past month for signs of whether fundamental price pressures are still holding up prior borrowing growth. We’ll be watching closely to see if it drops. costs.

Bank economists were advised on Thursday that they would raise interest rates by 25 basis points to 4.75%.

Core inflation jumped to 6.8% from 6.2% in April, mainly due to many companies raising their monthly bill payments to match inflation.

Core inflation rose 0.3 percentage points in April as telecommunications inflation jumped from 3.7% to 7.9%. Experts at Capital Economics said it was unlikely to be repeated in May as it was mostly driven by year-over-year increases in cell phone contract prices.

Inflation remains higher than expected by Britain’s spending watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility, poised to push government borrowing higher than predicted with the March budget.

Sanjay Raja, senior economist at Deutsche Bank, said debt service costs will grow stronger towards the second quarter as inflation remains much more rigid than OBR expected.

Much of UK debt is tied to the real price index, an older measure of inflation. As inflation continues to rise, governments are increasing payments to investors at a faster-than-expected rate, putting pressure on public finances.

Markets think Wednesday’s ONS figure will show the government took on an additional $20 billion of debt in May.

Friday’s new Purchasing Managers’ Index is expected to confirm that the UK economy is still avoiding the dreaded recession but its activity is cooling.

The services survey will decline to 54.8 from 55.2 in June, although it is still well above the 50-point threshold that separates growth from contraction.

The manufacturing slowdown is likely to pick up speed, with the sector PMI expected to decline to 53.9 from 47.1 in May, according to Oxford Economics.

An extra public holiday in May to celebrate the king’s coronation will keep retail sales in negative territory, down 2.6% year-over-year through May, which is expected from Friday’s ONS figures.

City experts expect GfK’s consumer confidence index to improve slightly on Friday, from minus 25 points in May to minus 25 points in June.

A Bank of England survey found that the public has always had low confidence in their ability to deal with inflation.

