Binance Cancels UK Inactive Business Registrations





Disclaimer: This article has been updated based on Binance’s response to Cointelegraph stating that what Binance Markets Limited has revoked is an existing right not to be used and not related to crypto activities.

Troubled cryptocurrency exchange Binance continues to withdraw from major markets amid continued backlash from global regulators.

Binance Markets Limited (BML), a subsidiary based in Binances United Kingdom, has officially canceled its registration with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

A Binance spokesperson added to Cointelegraph that BML holds various FCA rights for activities “that have never been conducted or delivered in the UK”.

“Since we will not need these rights in the future, Binance Markets Limited has decided that it is prudent to revoke them in accordance with the FCA recommendation to keep these rights up to date.”

After deregistration, FCA stated on its website that it does not authorize Binance entities to provide services in the UK.

According to FCA, authorities completed a Binance cancellation request for authority and BML rights on May 30, 2023.

After the license revocation is complete, the company will no longer be approved by the FCA, the regulator noted in a June 7 update.

The BML deregistration had no operational impact on Binance, a company spokesperson said:

“This decision does not affect Binance.com, which does not own or operate crypto services in the UK and serves UK consumers only on a reverse solicitation basis.”

Ilir Laro, Binance’s UK and Europe Growth Sub-Regional Manager, also tweeted on Sunday that Binance still has five regulated entities in Europe, including France, Italy, Spain, Poland and Sweden. pointed out that With the MiCA coming into effect in 2024/5, we are focusing on preparations, which means some consolidation to pass across Europe, he noted.

The executive also cited the reasons behind Binances regulatory withdrawal in countries such as Cyprus, the Netherlands, and Nigeria.

Ilir Laro’s post on Binance’s latest regulatory event. Source: Twitter

Binance has previously had some regulatory issues in the UK. In 2021, FCA ordered Binance to suspend all regulatory activities in the country.

This news comes shortly after Binance Chief Strategy Officer Patrick Hillmann expressed the company’s commitment to regulation in the UK amidst Binance’s troubles in the US. As previously reported, Binance is facing two civil lawsuits from US regulators, including the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

