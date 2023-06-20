US Open 2023 purse, prize money: payouts, winnings for Wyndham Clark, field a record $20 million pool





The 2023 US Open has traveled to the Los Angeles Country Club, with the city hosting a major championship for the first time in 75 years. Needless to say, the money up for grabs was a much larger sum than three-quarters of a century ago, as a record $20 million purse will be up for grabs on Sunday.

Representing a $2.5 million increase from last year and a $7.5 million increase from 2021, the US Open prize pool was the largest in national championship history . It was also the biggest purse of the three major championships played so far this year. The Masters paid out $18 million, while the PGA Championship had a purse of $17.5 million.

At the 2022 US Open, Matt Fitzpatrick not only claimed his first major, but also $3.15 million. This year’s champion, Wyndham Clark, will receive a check from the winner for $3.6 million in their bank account (well, less tax). This is the same amount awarded to winners of designated open-field events on the PGA Tour schedule. Scottie Scheffler’s Players Championship victory still holds the honors for the biggest payday of the year as he collected $4.5 million on a $25 million purse at TPC Sawgrass.

The USGA has also been very generous. Not only was everyone who made the weekend at the LACC compensated, but the 76 professionals who failed to make the cut will also receive $10,000.

Let’s see how the payouts for the US Open 2023 will be split among the players who made the cut.

US Open 2023 prize money, purse

Total purse: $20 million

1st (Winner): $3,600,000 — Wyndham Clark2nd: $2,160,000 — Rory McIlroy3rd: $1,413,430 — Scottie Scheffler4th: $990,867 — Cameron Smith5th: $825,297 — Tommy Fleetwood, Min Woo Lee, Rickie Fowler ($738,934 each)6th: $731.77 97th: $659,727 8th: $590,864 — Tom Kim, Harris English ($562,808 each) 9th: $534,753 10th: $491,182 – – Austin Eckroat, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele ($435,018 each) 11th: $448,249 12th: $414,45513: $386,18714th: $356,431 — Russell Henley, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay (332,343 $ each) 58,662 – – Viktor Hovland20: $241,659 — Jordan Smith, Nick Hardy, Denny McCarthy, Keith Mitchell, Shane Lowry, Bryson DeChambeau, Ryutaro Nagano ($200,152 each) ,43326e: 163,656 $27e: 156 $217 — Sahith Theegala, Sergio Garcia, Justin Suh, Tyrrell Hatton, Padraig Harrington ($199,805 each) 24,124 – Patrick Rodgers, Dylan Wu, Cameron Young, Sam Burns, Joaquin Niemann, Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama ($108,001 each) )33rd: $117.74734th: $112.00935th: $107.33336th: $102.65737th: $98.19438th: $93.94339th: $89,692 — David Puig, Si Woo Kim, Eric Cole ($85,441 each) each) 43rd: 72 $689 44th: $68 43845th: $64 18746th: $60,361 $50,797 50th: $48,6715 1st: $47,3965 2nd: $46,3335 3rd: $45,483 — Romain Langasque, Abraham Ancer (T54 — 45 $270 each) 54th: $45,058 55th: $44,633 — Patrick Reed, Ryan Gerard (T56 — $44,420 each)56th: $44,20857th: $43,783 — Yuko Katsuragawa (58)58th: 43 $358 — Adam Hadwin (59th)59th: $42,933 — Jacob Solomon, Adam Svensson (T60 — $42,720 each)60th: $42,50861st: $42,083 –Ryo Ishikawa (63rd)

Amateurs who do not win prizes at professional events: Gordon Sargent (T39), Ben Carr (62nd), Aldrich Potgieter (64th), Maxwell Moldovan (65th).

