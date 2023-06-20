Blinken ruffles feathers as US ‘doesn’t support Taiwan independence’ after meeting Chinese President Xi





WASHINGTON Secretary of State Antony Blinken raised his eyebrows on Monday, telling reporters the United States “does not support Taiwan independence” after meeting with officials in Beijing, including Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Blinken’s statement ruffled the pens of many Republicans in Congress, who viewed the statement and the secretary’s failure to restore military-to-military communications as an inappropriate bowing to America’s greatest adversary.

“Blinken flew to Communist China to appease Xi Jinping and declare that the Biden administration does not support Taiwan independence,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) said on Twitter. “Why doesn’t this administration stand up to bullies and stand up for freedom? »

The Taiwan issue is one of the most contentious in US-China relations, with Xi making it his number one priority to “reunite” Taiwan with China – although the island some 100 miles off the south coast – east of the country has never been part of it. .

Rep. Ben Cline (R-Va.) tweeted that Blinken’s statement was a “dangerous show of weakness to our adversaries on the world stage.”

“Administrator Biden is giving China the green light to increase its bullying of our ally, Taiwan,” he said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters that the United States does not support Taiwan independence. Photo by PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images

However, Taiwan is not an official US ally, although the Biden administration has repeatedly said the US would come to the defense of the self-governing democratic island should China attack.

Instead, the United States adheres to a so-called “one China policy,” which takes no formal position on Taiwan’s sovereignty status.

What is the One China Policy?

Washington’s “one China policy,” which has been essential to maintaining peace in East Asia since it came into effect in the late 1970s, maintains that the United States recognizes but does not not necessarily agree with Beijing’s view that Taiwan is its sovereign territory.

Instead, the policy argues that the United States views Taiwan’s sovereign status as unstable, and successive presidential administrations have maintained that the United States does not favor any change to the “status quo” of relations between China and Taiwan.

However, the United States also allows its military to come to the defense of Taiwan if Beijing tries to take Taiwan by force, something the Trump and Biden administrations have said repeatedly as US-China tensions began to flare. intensify in 2016.

Blinken’s comments reflect the State Department’s “one China policy” that has been in effect since the 1970s. Getty Images/iStockphoto What is China’s position?

Unlike the US one China policy, Beijing adheres to its “one China principle”.

Although the names sound similar, there is an important difference: the One China Principle states that there is only one nation in China, and Taiwan is one of them.

Although it may seem like an idiosyncrasy, the Chinese principle takes a firm stance on the island’s status, unlike US policy.

Beijing believes in “one country, two systems”, which means that Taiwan and other autonomous regions claimed by China may have a separate system of government, but are still part of China.

Blinken meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on June 19, 2023.Leah Millis/Pool Photo via AP

China regularly claims that the United States violated the one-China principle while failing to mention the important differences between American policy and the Chinese principle.

Is Blinken’s position on Taiwan new?

The United States has never officially supported Taiwanese independence, so Blinken’s comments come as no surprise to those who follow Washington-Beijing relations closely.

While Beijing alleges that the United States supports the island’s independence with every senior official who visits Taipei, Washington argues that the current ambiguity in Taiwan-China relations must be maintained.

However, the one-China policy continues to evolve with the competition between China and the United States.

Beijing’s “one China principle” states that Taiwan is part of China. Leah Millis/Pool Photo via AP Will the United States stand up for Taiwan?

Even though the United States, through its one China policy, believes in maintaining the status quo, the Federal Taiwan Relations Act of 1979 stipulates that the United States will come to the aid of Taipei if China uses military intervention to force the island into submission.

“We remain opposed to any unilateral change to the status quo by either party,” Blinken said. “We remain committed to pursuing our responsibilities under the Taiwan Relations Act, including ensuring that Taiwan has the ability to defend itself.”

To that end, Congress has pushed the Pentagon to prioritize sending military aid to Taiwan ahead of any potential conflict.

Last month, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the Pentagon was working to supply the island with weapons using part of the billion dollars lawmakers earmarked last year to fund systems. defense for the Taipei army.

Still, the weapons packages are meant to act as a deterrent to prevent China from attacking Taiwan, as Blinken said the United States “continues.”[s] expect the peaceful resolution of the cross [Taiwan] Narrow differences.

What could be next?

Last month, members of the House Select bipartisan subcommittee on combating the Chinese Communist Party released a “ten for Taiwan” report outlining policy strategies lawmakers should consider to push back against China.

In part, he says the United States should pass legislation that would state its official position in a more direct way.

“[T]he United States, alongside its allies and partners, should publicly oppose any attempt by the CCP to resolve Taiwan’s sovereignty status by intentionally abusing, misinterpreting, and misleading others about the purpose underpinning of… the US one China policy,” the subcommittee said. said in his report.

“The United States and its allies must strengthen and better coordinate collective planning for how they will diplomatically and economically deter or respond to a crisis in Taiwan.”

