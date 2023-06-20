Blinken meets Xi as China, US try to ease tensions





Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Xi Jinping, the Chinese leader, in Beijing on Monday as the two governments sought to extricate relations from a deep chill that has sparked global concerns about the growing risk of a conflict between them.

The 35-minute meeting, which capped a two-day visit by Mr. Blinken, sent a signal, at least for now, that the United States and China do not want their relationship to be defined by hostility. open, and that they recognize that their rivalry and their diplomatic efforts carry enormous stakes.

Mr. Blinken and Mr. Xi held talks at the Great Hall of the People, the large building on the west side of Tiananmen Square where Mr. Xi often receives dignitaries. Taking a pleasant note at the start of the meeting, Xi praised both sides for making progress on some unspecified issues during Blinkens’ visit, saying: That’s very good.

Mr. Xi and President Biden, as leaders of the world’s two largest economies, have come under increasing pressure from other nations to stifle their governments’ increasingly contentious positions toward each other. others. The two countries have opposing positions on important issues: the status of Taiwan, the de facto independent island that Beijing claims as its territory; the growing footprint of the Chinese military; the development of advanced technologies; Russia’s war in Ukraine and human rights.

Numerous issues have plagued US-China relations for years. But the clashes over them have become much more acute, as China’s military and economic power have grown and Mr. Xi and his aides perceive that the United States is in terminal decline. It’s unclear whether high-level diplomacy can change the trajectory of the relationship, but U.S. officials say they hope at the very least that such talks will allow each side to see the other’s intentions more clearly and to avoid calculation errors.

Officials in Washington and Beijing have recognized the need to halt the relationship’s free fall. But even as they groped to rebuild ties during Mr Blinkens’ visit, the two governments also sought to demonstrate that they were not compromising on fundamental issues.

In his opening remarks at the meeting with Mr. Blinken, Mr. Xi alluded to China’s grievances, saying: State-to-state interactions should always be based on mutual respect and sincerity. I hope that through this visit, Mr. Secretary, you will make more positive contributions to stabilizing China-US relations.

Mr. Blinken said afterwards that he had emphasized at each meeting the need for direct engagement and sustained communication at senior levels. Washington has blamed the Chinese government for its shortcomings in this regard, and Mr. Blinken gave another example on Monday: he said that he and his aides had lobbied in his meetings for China to open a military communication channel to military service that US officials say is essential to avert crises in the seas and airspace around China, but have been pushed back.

Blinken also said he touched on other thorny issues: the war in Ukraine, North Korea’s nuclear program, coercive economic policies, wrongful detentions of US citizens in China, and repressive practices in Xinjiang, Tibet. and in Hong Kong.

Mr. Blinken had frank, substantive and constructive discussions in separate meetings with Mr. Xi; Wang Yi, China’s top foreign policy official, and Qin Gang, foreign minister, the State Department said.

Referring to the rivalry between the two nations, he said the United States would manage this competition responsibly so that the relationship does not escalate into conflict, and mentioned areas of potential cooperation, including climate change, security global food supply and controlling the production of fentanyl, the deadly opioid.

Mr. Blinken heard harsh words during his two-day visit. On Monday morning, Mr. Wang delivered a stark message during a three-hour session at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, blaming Washington for the recent tensions.

Wang said Washington should cooperate with Beijing instead of promoting the Chinese threat theory, according to the Chinese government. He said Washington must lift sanctions against China and stop suppressing the country’s technological development. He accused the United States of reckless interference in China’s internal affairs over issues such as Taiwan, which the United States supplies with arms.

Entering the meetings, American diplomats had not expressed hope for dramatic breakthroughs. Instead, they focused on efforts to rebuild lines of communication that had crumbled in recent months and advance negotiations on more minor issues, such as visas and commercial flights between the two. country. Both parties agreed to try to work on this in the coming months.

Mr. Blinken is the first US secretary of state to visit Beijing since 2018. His mission is taking place as bilateral relations have crumbled in half a dozen years to their lowest point in decades. Tensions soared in February when the Pentagon announced that a Chinese surveillance balloon was drifting across the continental United States, prompting Mr Blinken to cancel an impending trip to Beijing and then ordering US fighter jets to shoot him down.

Relations were further strained in late February when Mr. Blinken confronted Mr. Wang on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference to tell him that Washington believed China was planning to provide lethal support to Russia for its war in Ukraine. . China reacted by freezing some important diplomatic exchanges and intensifying anti-American rhetoric.

Republican politicians have attempted to portray the Biden administration as soft on China, although Mr. Biden and his aides have adopted tough and sweeping trade policies such as export controls in an attempt to limit China’s growth in the strategic sectors, in particular semi-conductors, and have strengthened military cooperation. with Asian countries. Some Republican lawmakers criticized Mr. Blinken for even visiting China, saying it amounted to a concession to Beijing. The heated language about China among US politicians is expected to intensify next year when Mr Biden seeks re-election.

Officials on both sides said Mr Blinkens’ trip would lead to visits to the Chinese capital by other senior US officials, including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen; Gina Raimondo, Commerce Secretary, and John Kerry, Presidential Special Envoy on Climate Issues. Mr. Qin is also expected to travel to Washington at the invitation of Mr. Blinken.

But analysts say it will take much more than Mr. Blinkens’ visit to overcome the mistrust that weighs on relations between the two countries.

The hope is that the Beijing talks will prompt the two governments to shape a principled framework for the management of US-China relations, to limit competition within acceptable limits and create more space for coordinated efforts where US and Chinese interests overlap, said Jessica Chen. Weiss, a political scientist at Cornell University who recently advised the State Department on China policy.

Prior to Blinkens’ visit, China had taken a tough stance, repeatedly accusing the United States of insincerity in calling for talks while continuing to harm Chinese interests, whether by imposing new sanctions or by establishing business ties with Taiwan. .

Mr. Xi’s decision to meet with Mr. Blinken, however, signaled that China was also uncomfortable with the escalating tensions.

Despite Chinese efforts to give the impression that the US side is more eager for the visit, the Chinese side has also attached significant importance to Blinkens’ visit and the increased stability of US-China relations, Paul Haenle said. an official of the National Security Council. in the Bush and Obama administrations.

Pressure may mount on Beijing to stabilize relations due to the worsening Chinese economy. Mr. Xi might also want to stabilize the relationship to portray himself as a global statesman. He and Mr. Biden could meet again in San Francisco in November if he chooses to attend a summit of leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation group of nations.

China has spent the past few months blaming the United States for everything wrong with the relationship and inside China more broadly, said Ryan Hass, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution who was director for the China on the National Security Council under President Obama. Now Chinese leaders must carve out political space to pivot to more direct communication.

Olivia Wang contributed reporting from Hong Kong.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/06/18/world/asia/blinken-china-xi-diplomacy.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos