US Open 2023 standings: Wyndham Clark overtakes Rory McIlroy for first major championship





With Rickie Fowler, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler atop the 2023 US Open standings, it looked like the Los Angeles Country Club was poised to crown a shining star as national champions. Instead, the City of Angels saw a stellar performance from perhaps one of the game’s rising stars as 29-year-old Wyndham Clark outlasted veteran McIlroy (-9) to win his first major championship and claim his second professional victory. .

Clark, whose only other PGA Tour win came last month at the Wells Fargo Championship, had finished no better than T75 in six major appearances since 2020; in four of those six majors, it didn’t even make it to the weekend.

This week in LA, though? He was phenomenal. Clark posted one of the tournament’s lowest scores with a 64 in the first round and entered the final day as co-leader alongside Rickie Fowler. Their score of 200 over 54 holes was the second lowest in US Open history behind McIlroy’s 199 in the 2011 event he won.

Clark immediately took control of the championship with a first birdie in the final round. A sense of comfort seemed to wash over him as quality shot after quality shot ricocheted off the center of his clubface.

With McIlroy remaining steady in the front group and playing partner Fowler losing pace, Clark built his lead with birdies on the tricky par-3 4th and driveable par-4 6th. While the par-breakers relieved and extended Clark’s lead to two, it was a bogey save on the par-5 8th that sparked a string of big shots needed to be hit by the big champions.

Dropping a shot on the easier hole on the course when a double bogey was certain, Clark and his scrambling ability began to shine. A nearly impossible high and low on the par-3 9th was followed by two more holes later on the downhill 11th.

“The US Open is tough, and unfortunately I had a bad lie at age 8,” Clark said. “Honestly, those highs and lows for bogey were probably key to the tournament, kept me in it, and then the highs and lows on 9 were huge.”

McIlroy continued to pepper the fairways and greens applying as much pressure as possible from tee to green, but his inability to cash in with the putter was his downfall once again. The four-time major champion has hit 59 greens in total this week, the most by a non-winner in US Open history.

“It was tough getting the ball close all day,” McIlroy said. “It was [the putter] and just that corner kick on 14 coming up a bit. short. These are the two things I will regret today. I hung there. I fought until the end. I haven’t quite done the job, but like I said [Saturday]I will keep coming back until I get another one.”

In the end, it was that missed green on the par-5 14th that proved the most costly for McIlroy. Facing one of the few scoring opportunities on the tough LACC fullback, Rory flared his corner short of the putting surface. Unable to save par, the 34-year-old fell to 9 as Clark watched from the middle of the fairway.

Clark saw his opening, threw a hand at the trophy, and shielded it from McIlroy’s fleeting grasp. From 281 yards, Clark sizzled a fairway wood across the mouth of the green as McIlroy stood close to the 15th tee. Settling just 20 feet from the pin, Clark’s two-putt birdie finally gave him enough breathing room to complete a sweaty four-hole stretch.

“It’s tough on the back nine trying to win a tournament,” Clark said. “I felt comfortable and I kept saying, ‘Okay, I can do this. I can do it. Shot 14 was kind of the shot of the week for me – birdie there and grind it on the way home. »

Bogeys followed Clark’s heroics on the 14th as he became the only man all day to drop a shot on the short par-3 on the 15th. His lead was reduced to two, and another bogey on the 16th left its margin at one. He continued to struggle with his golf swing, but as he had throughout the day, he summoned a short clutch game when called. Clark hit a nifty spinner from the left of the green on the 71st from tap-in distance.

A fairway hit and a regulation green on the 18th (his first since the 14th) left Clark with a memorable walk to the 72nd hole. When he landed two putts from 60 feet, Clark looked up at the sky, hugged his caddy and buried his face in his cap knowing he had just joined the most elite society in the world. golf in the city where stars are born.

Rick Gehman, Greg DuCharme, Kyle Porter and Patrick McDonald pass a tough test as Wyndham Clark won the US Open on Sunday. Follow and listen to The First Cut on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Let’s take a look at the rest of the US Open 2023 rankings. Check out our full breakdown of US Open 2023 scholarship and prize money allocations.

2. Rory McIlroy (-9): Rory had the golf ball on a string from tee to green, but like the St. Andrews Open last year, he just couldn’t get enough putts to fall. After birdieing the No. 1 to momentarily shoot even with the leaders, McIlroy was unable to take advantage of the short par-4 6th before leaving one on the table on the par-5 8th when his birdie putt under four feet failed. even touch the hole.

He continued to pressure Clark with a heavy regime of fairways and greens, but McIlroy and his inability to punch putts made the margin thinner than usual. He ranked 58th out of 65 players in strokes gained on Sunday. This became evident when he made his only bogey of the lap on the 14th and dropped three on Clark. It was ultimately one too many to overcome as McIlroy finished on the podium for the third time in his last seven majors. He now has 19 top-10 finishes since his last major championship nine years ago.

“When I finally win this next major, it will be really, really nice,” McIlroy said. “I would spend 100 Sundays like this to get my hands on another major championship.”

3. Scottie Scheffler (-7): The world No. 1 was in the game again in a major championship until late Sunday. Similar to Saturday, Scheffler endured a stop-and-go round with three birdies offset by three bogeys. He continues his rapid top-12 streak with 17 in a row and is now in the top 10 in all three majors, with the last two ending with podiums. “I just felt like I wasn’t sharp enough today to get on the board,” Scheffler said. “I did a good job of staying in it, but I just wasn’t spry enough.”

4. Cameron Smith (-6): He kind of slipped through the rankings and displayed the type of form that culminated in a career season in 2022. After a slow start to his year, he now has six consecutive top-10 finishes including a T9 at the PGA Championships and a fourth solo at the US Open. The champion golfer of the year will now defend the Claret Jug in Hoylake where he will relish the opportunity to once again showcase his creativity and imagination.

T5. Rickie Fowler, Min Woo Lee, Tommy Fleetwood (-5): This one will hurt Fowler as it scored his best opportunity yet to win a major championship. He opened the floodgates with a record number of birdies, but the mistakes ultimately proved too big. Saturday’s poor finish seeped into Sunday and a round of 75 was the result. Fowler’s resurgence remains real, and this divisive race could very well propel Fowler, 34, into a solid second leg of his career. “I was really excited to see how I felt this week, how comfortable I felt going out and saving my first round and continuing to play well,” Fowler said. “I enjoyed it. You learn from all your experiences. Not the position I wanted to be in after today, but a lot of good is coming from this week.”

T8. Tom Kim, Harris English (-4): Kim shot the round of the day with a 66 on Saturday, and he was one of 16 golfers to shoot under par on Sunday. If he hadn’t opened with a 3 of 73, he might have been able to make a play for this tournament.

T10. Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Austin Eckroat (-3): Another major passes with Schauffele unable to seal the deal. The world No. 6 opened the doors with a record 62 alongside Fowler but slowly fell down the rankings as the week progressed. He shot 5 over both runs over the weekend. Schauffele has now finished in the top 15 in all seven US Open appearances and six times in the top 20 at major leagues.

