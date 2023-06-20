British billionaire Hamish Harding missing aboard Titanic submersible, family identified | british news





British billionaire Hamish Harding is one of five people aboard a missing tourist submersible used to take people to see the wreck of the Titanic.

Sky News knows that the other two people aboard the vessel, the Titan, are French submersible pilot Paul-Henry Nargeolet and CEO and founder of OceanGate Expeditions Stockton Rush.

Harding’s stepson, Brian Szasz, said on Facebook.

OceanGate Expeditions, a company that deploys vessels for deep-sea expeditions, said one of its submersibles was missing in the Atlantic Ocean and a search is ongoing.

The US Coast Guard warned that the 21-foot vessel had five people on board and that the search was underway about 900 miles east of Cape Cod.

“It’s a remote area and it’s not easy to find,” said Commander John Mauger of the 1st Coast Guard, but “we are using all available assets.”

Image: (L-R) Paul-Henry Nargeolet, Hamish Harding and Stockton Rush (Photo: AP/Facebook/OceanGate Foundation)

The search, he said, consists of looking both at the surface and below the surface. The Coast Guard said it lost contact with the Titan about an hour and 45 minutes after it submerged with the research vessel Polar Prince on Sunday morning.

The main difference between submersibles and submarines is that the former require a mothership that can launch and retrieve them, whereas a submarine has enough power to leave port and return to port under its own power.

Read more: What we know about the passengers on board the missing Titanic submersible

OceanGate said in a statement that it was “exploring and mobilizing all options” to safely return the crew.

The Titanic sank after hitting an iceberg in 1912 and now lies at a depth of 3,800 m (12,500 ft) in the Atlantic Ocean.

Action Aviation, an aviation sales and operations company, of which Harding is chairman, said on Twitter Sunday that the billionaire was part of the Titanic expedition.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FDCO) said: “We are in touch with the family of a British man who received reports of a missing submarine off the coast of North America.”

According to OceanGate, the Titan submersible can dive 13,120 feet with a “comfortable safety margin” and has 96 hours of “life support.” It takes two hours to descend approximately 12,500 feet to the wreck.

Use the Chrome browser to make the video player more accessible.

0:44 Hunt ‘challenge’ for subs

The ship works by pinging back every 15 minutes to signal to people on the beach that it is safe, but Sky News understands that these pings have stopped.

Tourists sometimes pay tens of thousands of dollars to take them to the wreckage of the ferry. OceanGate Expeditions charges $250,000 (£195,270) per person for an eight-day expedition.

Use the Chrome browser to make the video player more accessible.

0:45 OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush speaks on Sky News February 2023.

A maritime operations expert described the difficulty of the search operation, adding that “very specialized underwater vehicles” would be needed to get to the depths of the wreck.

Mike Welham told Sky News: “The biggest problem they have is the water depth at the Titanic site.

“It’s about 3,800m and going down to that depth requires a very specialized underwater vehicle and it’s not really easy to use. So if they have to search and retrieve this vehicle, that’s a big problem.”

The Titanic sank after hitting an iceberg on its maiden voyage from Southampton to New York on April 15, 1912, killing about 1,500 people.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/uk-billionaire-hamish-harding-on-board-missing-titanic-submersible-family-confirms-12905616 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos