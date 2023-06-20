USA beat Canada to win 2023 CONCACAF Nations League title





LA VEGAS

Canada entered Sunday’s Nations League final eager to prove they are regional soccer royalty. The United States came looking to polish their crown.

And when it was over, the King was still safely ensconced on the throne, with Chris Richards and Folarin Balogun both scoring their first international goals on assists from Gio Reyna in a 2-0 win at an Allegiant Stadium half empty.

In the match for third place, Mexico beat Panama 1-0 thanks to Jess Gallardos’ fourth-minute goal.

Canada, playing in a final for the first time in 23 years, was riding a huge wave of momentum under coach John Herdman. He won last year’s World Cup qualifier, going unbeaten in four games with the United States and Mexico. On Sunday, he was playing for a trophy for the first time in a generation.

The response of the American team?

Wow, Canada. Your time may come, but it is not yet here.

USA proved that with a comfortable if not resounding win that extended their unbeaten streak to six games and earned them wins in three straight regional finals, two in the Nations League and the other in the Gold. CONCACAF Cup 2021.

Herdman, however, will take the progress.

Were filling in the gaps, he said. Guys, a lot of them were more comfortable with performance [but] disappointed not to win. They know they were there tonight.

USA manager BJ Callaghan, who won a championship in his second game as head coach, agreed.

Canada are a very good team, said Callaghan, an assistant under Gregg Berhalter, who will return as team manager when the CONCACAF Gold Cup ends next month. First of all, they are really well trained. They are really well organized. It was a hell of a game of chess tonight.

USA striker Folarin Balogun celebrates after scoring against Canada in the first half on Sunday.

(John Locher/Associated Press)

And Callaghan made the two moves that put Canada in checkmate. Firstly, he made sure his team, the youngest USA to start a tournament final, had two, sometimes three defenders ready to crash into Canadian winger Alphonso Davies every time he received the ball. And second, Callaghan’s focus on set pieces, which plagued the United States at last fall’s World Cup.

The team were spectacular from set pieces on Sunday, using one to score the only goal they would need in the 12th minute when Richards raced in from a Reyna corner and headed a shot into a jump under the keeper Canadian Milan Borjan. This made Richards the only American to score his first international goal in the final.

That accolade lasted just 22 minutes before Balogun joined him, doubling an American side’s advantage without midfielder Weston McKennie and defender Sergio Dest, both suspended for red cards. Reyna, who was spectacular before going off at half-time with a calf injury, also set this one up, taking a header near midfield and dribbling through traffic before pushing the ball in before for Balogun. The American striker used his body to protect the ball from Canadian defender Scott Kennedy long enough to set up a shot into the bottom right corner for his first international goal.

American striker Christian Pulisic controls the ball past Canadian Richmond Laryea during the first half on Sunday.

(John Locher/Associated Press)

It gave Reyna one goal and three assists in two games for the CONCACAF Nations League title, the most goals in a league final by any player in United States history. Notably, Sunday’s performance came at the end of a trying seven months in which Reyna was at the center of the controversy swirling around Berhalter, a storm that began at the last Autumn World Cup when Reyna was almost sent home for a lack of effort in training.

Christian Pulisic, who was named tournament MVP, said it was time to close the book on that now that Berhalter is on his way back.

For me there is no problem with Gio, said Pulisic. What happened, happened. He’s a great player, and he’s going to help us go forward, no matter who the coach is.

For the Canada coach, the challenge is to get a little more out of his squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which Canada will host along with the United States and Mexico. But the obstacle is no longer the talent, he says, its funding.

It’s the preparation period, which costs a lot of money, he says. We have the best generation of players we have ever had. We need to understand this financially. We have to be serious to win a World Cup.

When you play at home, you have a chance to win. You have a chance to get to a semi-final, a quarter-final, the final, and then take that road to win it. And weren’t serious. Were not serious about winning. You see how close our team is tonight. Tactically, we were there. These players, they deserve it. They deserve a shot.

In the third-place game, new Mexico manager Diego Cocca, who is without central defender Csar Montes and outside defender Gerardo Arteaga due to red cards, made six changes to the formation he used against the United States. THURSDAY. One of them was former Galaxy defender Julin Araujo, who was starting in a competitive match for the first time. And it took him less than four minutes to make an impact by contributing to the buildup on the games’ only goal.

It started with Araujo slipping a pass to Uriel Antuna, rushing into the penalty area from the right side. Antuna, another ex-Galaxy player, then launched an errant cross in front of the goal which escaped both Santiago Gimnez and Ozziel Herrera, instead rolling towards Gallardo, who was unmarked from the goal. other side of the surface. He had an easy left-footed finish, scoring before many of the morning’s spectators had found their seats.

However, Mexico’s performance was disappointing after that, with Panama dominating pretty much everywhere except on the scoreboard.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/sports/soccer/story/2023-06-18/nations-league-soccer-final-united-states-canada-recap The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos