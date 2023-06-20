UK economy slowing growth after decades of underinvestment | Economic Growth (GDP)





A lack of investment by government and business of more than £500 billion in recent decades has left the UK economy stuck in a loop of slowing growth, according to a think tank.

The Public Policy Institute said Britain risks falling further behind similarly wealthy countries without a sharp shift in approach as the economy struggles to gain momentum.

Business investment in the UK is lower than any other country in the G7, ranking 27th out of 30 OECD countries, ahead of Poland, Luxembourg and Greece.

IPPR’s study, which highlights a serious shortfall in public and private investment over decades, found that the UK has ranked below the G7 average in spending on infrastructure, research and development, technology and training since 2005.

Had the UK maintained its position on the G7 average since that day, the private sector would have invested an additional $354 billion in real terms. If public sector investment had also held its ground, the UK government would have invested an additional $208 billion between 2006 and 2021.

However, the UK has slipped steadily from the global investment league table, with successive governments failing to increase spending and the private sector’s shaky performance with a shortfall of 30 Elizabeth Line railway projects compared to the G7 average.

The centre-left think tank said low investment could put the UK at risk of falling behind in the global race to develop future green industries.

The results come as Rishi Sunaks government attempts to reboot economic growth with a focus on stimulating business investment, including a tax cut package announced as part of the spring budget. Business leaders say political and economic instability, Brexit, high inflation and rising interest rates are preventing companies from investing in the UK.

IPPR can provide confidence that if the government invests with longevity and certainty, as the Joe Biden administration did, increased public investment can attract private sector investment and businesses can choose the UK as a place to build the green businesses of the future. said there is. I did it in America.

George Dibb, IPPR’s Deputy Director for Economic Affairs, said: “If the economy is the engine of a country, investment is its fuel. But the UK’s tanks are empty, harming economic growth, fueling inequality and slowing progress toward net zero and energy security.

The UK is currently experiencing a debilitating case of investment phobia, and the government’s aversion to investing to capture future opportunities is preventing us from breaking out of the loop of growth ruin we find ourselves in.

The government was approached for comment.

