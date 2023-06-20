UK Parliament supports report that Boris Johnson lied about ‘partygate’





Members of Congress voted 354-7 to punish Johnson. Prime Minister Sunak missed the debate and failed to vote.

LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) – Britain’s parliament dealt another blow to Boris Johnson’s political career on Monday by approving a report concluding that he had deliberately lied to parties that broke the rules.

Johnson abruptly resigned from parliament earlier this month after seeing a preliminary copy of the year-long investigation into his actions during the COVID-19 pandemic at a lockdown lifting party on Downing Street earlier this month.

The committee released findings last week concluding that Johnson intentionally lied to his colleagues, assuring the House that all COVID-19 rules were followed at all times in government buildings.

The report recommended that Johnson should be denied a pass with automatic access to Congress and would have recommended suspending him from the House for 90 days had he not yet resigned.

House members voted 354-7 on Monday to support the committee’s report after a five-hour debate over the committee’s findings.

Congress’ decision to back up the report’s conclusions won’t prevent Johnson from becoming an MP again, but it’s a shameful punishment for a politician who was still prime minister a year ago.

Most of the politicians speaking in Congress on Monday criticized Johnson’s actions, while a handful of his supporters questioned the committee’s impartiality.

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves his home in London, England, on March 21, 2023. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Pictures

Former Prime Minister Theresa May warned Johnson supporters not to vote against the committee’s report, saying it could undermine public faith in democracy.

Johnson’s government secretary, Jacob Rees Mogg, said it was “completely reasonable” to challenge the committee’s view and suggested that MPs investigating the former prime minister “wanted to reach certain conclusions”.

Johnson, who served as Prime Minister from mid-2019 to September 2022, has been one of Britain’s most controversial leaders in recent decades.

Opinion polls show that Johnson is currently unpopular with most of the public, but has the support of some Conservative MPs.

Senior politicians from the ruling Conservative Party, including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and many members of his cabinet, skipped debates on Monday and avoided the vote to avoid rising tensions with party members loyal to the former prime minister.

Sunak, who has promised a clean government, did not attend parliamentary debates because he welcomed the Swedish prime minister and had other meetings, his spokesman said earlier.

Johnson characterized the commission as a “kangaroo court” and said the report was “the last stab in a long political assassination.”

